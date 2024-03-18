Died suddenly: Media personality Pankaj Khelkar, who promoted Covid jab, 54

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 18, 2024

Indian media personality Pankaj Khelkar died suddenly on Monday after suffering a heart attack, reports say.

He was 54.

Khelkar, who formerly worked at India Today and served as the Associate Editor of the Pune Bureau at the time of his death, had promoted the Covid shot in reports and social media posts.

On April 8, 2021, Khelkar posted to social media a photo of himself receiving the Covid jab as he live streamed it.

He wrote: “I took the vaccine. Did you?”

He added: “Be responsible. Take the vaccine.”

“Shocked to the core at the sudden passing of senior journalist and my colleague Pankaj Khelkar. Om Shanti. Go well, my friend,” wrote historian and author Dhaval Kulkarni.

Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole expressed his grief, saying,, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Senior Journalist and Reporter Pankaj Khelkar @Pkhelkarji. May God give strength to his family members to bear this irreparable loss.”

Pankaj – 🤍 54 Years of Age – Journalist – Passed Away from a Heart Attack – 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/jskesGWnw8 — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) March 17, 2024

