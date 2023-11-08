Died suddenly: Matt Ulrich, who played on Colts’ Super Bowl winning team, 41

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 8, 2023

Matt Ulrich, an offensive lineman on the 2006 Indianapolis Colts Super Bowl championship team, has died suddenly, Colts owner Jim Irsay announced. He was 41.

No cause of death was reported.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” Irsay tweeted. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad – and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Ulrich, the father of four sons, attended Northwestern and signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He played five games that season and played in five games in 2006.

After leaving the NFL Ulrich was co-founder of DexaFit – a company that utilizes technology to give people an analysis of their bodies.

Ulrich remained in top physical condition, writing last year: “Keeping up with my four pre-teen sons is the highlight of my life and keeps me on my toes. I also invest my time in helping young athletes in our area reach their full potential through coaching and training – this is one of my true passions. I can also often be found at the gym, where I recently bench-pressed 505 pounds at the age of 40 – the goal-setting doesn’t stop!”

In 2019, Ulrich reflected on being part of a Super Bowl winning team, telling Montanasports.com: “Again, seeing the confetti come down Colts colors and be able to hold the Lombardi Trophy, everyone being on the field, I had to remind myself to take one moment for myself – it was good advice I got from someone that if you do win it take that last moment to look back at the tunnel and just look at the scoreboard, look at the field, and just know you’re at the pinnacle of sports.”

