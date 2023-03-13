Died suddenly in South Africa: Rapper, 28, soccer star, 29

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 13, 2023

South African rapper Costa Titch, 28, and South African soccer star Siphamandla “Spepe” Mtolo, 29, have been added to the grim list of “died suddenly.”

Costa Titch died after collapsing twice onstage, in quick succession, during a weekend performance at the Ultra South Africa concert near Johannesburg, TMZ reported.

No cause of death has been reported.

Video posted online shows Costa belting a tune during the concert and then appearing to reach for one of his backup singers before tumbling to the ground. He got back up and finished the song, but soon fell down again.

His team and emergency responders attempted to resuscitate him, but they were unable to save him.

Costa was best known for his hit “Big Flexa,” which has 45 million views on YouTube and featured Akon on the remix.

Akon, who signed Costa to his Konvict Muzik imprint, said that Costa was “hardworking” and died doing what he loved the most.

“Costa Titch had a vision that I knew for sure would take over the music industry globally and was on his way to doing just that when god’s plan intervened,” Akon wrote. “It’s been a sad day but what makes me feel better is that I know he died doing what he loved doing the most in this world. God bless you COSTA!!!!!”

Mtolo, a midfielder for Richards Bay FC in South Africa’s top division, died suddenly on Tuesday after collapsing in training.

No cause of death has been reported. Mtolo’s funeral service was held on Sunday.

“The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and as that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement,” the team said in a Twitter post. “His presence both on and off the pitch will be solely missed. Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and love ones.”

