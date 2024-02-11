by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 11, 2024

Furman University junior defensive tackle Bryce Stanfield died after collapsing during a workout. He was 21.

Stanfield died on Friday, two days after he suffered a medical emergency during a workout at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina.

University President Elizabeth Davis conveyed the news in a letter to the community:

“It is with great sorrow that I write to inform you that Furman University student Bryce Stanfield passed away this afternoon surrounded by his family and his Furman family. Bryce, a junior health sciences major from Acworth, Georgia, was a defensive tackle on the Paladins Football team. According to medical personnel, Bryce collapsed unexpectedly at a morning workout on Wednesday. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was placed on life support.”

No cause of death has been reported.

According to Fox Carolina, Stanfield had dealt with a back issue that limited what he could do before the workouts started, but he was going through rehab for that, and the coaching staff was not aware of any other medical issues he had.

Last season, Stanfield suited up in 13 games and recorded 13 tackles and 2 1/2 sacks as the Paladins won the Southern Conference. He was a Southern Conference Academic Honor Roll member the last two years.

According to the university’s press release, Stanfield was pursuing a degree in health sciences and had set his sights on dental school after his time at Furman.

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists