Died suddenly: Fox News sports reporter Matt Napolitano, 33

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 28, 2023

Fox News Radio and sports reporter Matt Napolitano has died due to what Fox News reported as a “brief illness.” He was 33.

“Matt demonstrated his love for journalism during countless appearances on several FOX programs; with his attention to detail and vast knowledge of sports, he informed FOX audiences of the latest sports news,” Fox News noted on Wednesday.

Last month, Napolitano joined Fox Business host Neil Cavuto to discuss Major League Baseball’s decision to host the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta, following backlash over a set of voter integrity laws in the state.

Napolitano married his husband, Ricky Whitcomb, in May of this year.

Whitcomb said on social media that Napolitano “had an auto immune disease that he was diagnosed with almost 20 years ago and died as the result of an infection.”

Napolitano joined Fox in 2015.

The Guardian reported in September 2021 that “The vast majority of employees at Fox Corporation, the umbrella company for the conservative Fox News channel, are vaccinated against coronavirus.”

I’m stunned and so very sad to learn of the death of our @foxnewsradio colleague, @MattNapolitano. He was a great guy & appeared on the show numerous times, typically talking sports. 33 years old. My gosh. My prayers go to his family. Gutwrenching. I can’t believe it. RIP. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 24, 2023

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines