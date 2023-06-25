Died suddenly: Dominican pro basketball player who blamed Covid jab for myocarditis

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 25, 2023

Dominican professional basketball player Oscar Cabrera Adames died suddenly on Thursday of a heart attack while undergoing a stress test at a health center in Santo Domingo. He was 28.

Cabrera said he suffered from myocarditis as a result of receiving two doses of the Covid injection in 2021, which he was required to get for work.

Cabrera’s myocarditis first became known in December 2021, when he suffered a syncope (fainting) during a Spanish Amateur Basketball League game. He left for the hospital on a stretcher.

Cabrera wrote in a social media post following his collapse:

“I got a damn Myocarditis from taking a f-cking vaccine. (I got 2 doses of Pfizer) And I knew it! Many people warned me. But guess what? It was compulsory or I couldn’t work. I am an international professional athlete and I am playing in Spain. I have no health problem, nothing, not hereditary, no asthma, NOTHING! I suddenly collapsed to the ground in the middle of a match and almost died. I’m still recovering and I’ve had 11 different cardiology tests done and guess? They find nothing. I have no cholesterol, no fat, nothing! 7% body fat 93% muscle. When they give me the diagnosis, they tell me that I won’t be able to play for at least 5 months until my heart goes down again and they can’t give me that medicine.”

Before playing overseas, Cabrera’s career began at Daytona State College in the National Junior College Athletic Association.

He was the nephew of “El Inmenso” Hugo Cabrera, a professional basketball player and member of the Dominican Sports Hall of Fame.

Myocarditis can weaken the heart and its electrical system, which decreases the heart’s ability to pump blood, according to the American Heart Association.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a stress test is designed to show how the heart functions during physical activity. Medical personnel usually attach electrodes to the patient’s chest during the test. A machine then records the electrical activity of the heart.

