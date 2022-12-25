‘Died suddenly’: CNN producer, 37; UFC Hall of Famer, 45

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 25, 2022

A 37-year-old producer at CNN and a 45-year-old Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Fame member are among the latest additions to the “died suddenly” list.

Dax Tejera, the executive producer of ABC’s “This Week with George Stephanopoulos”, died suddenly on Friday at the age of 37.

ABC News President Kim Goodwin announced “with a heavy heart and great sadness” that Tejera died of a heart attack on Friday night.

Tejera is survived by his wife Veronica and their two young daughters. Tejera joined ABC News in 2017 as a senior producer before being promoted to the executive producer of Stephanopoulos’ show in February 2020.

“Sad day for abc. A good friend and groundbreaking ABC executive passes unexpectedly at 37. Dax Tejera i only have good thoughts my friend,” tweeted ABC News Senior National Correspondent Jim Avila.

The UFC announced on Saturday that Stephan Bonnar, a UFC Hall of Fame member and legend in MMA, died suddenly at the age of 45, the UFC reported on Saturday.

“The UFC family is saddened by the tragic passing of UFC Hall of Famer Stephan Bonnar Thursday from presumed heart complications while at work,” the UFC said.

An official cause of death is pending, the UFC said.

Bonnar is survived by his wife, Andrea, and their son Griffin.

UFC President Dana White said: “Stephan Bonnar was one of the most important fighters to ever compete in the Octagon. His fight with Forrest Griffin changed the sport forever, and he will never be forgotten. The fans loved him, related to him and he always gave them his best. He will be missed.”

Bonnar competed in the first season of “The Ultimate Fighter” in 2005. Although he lost his Light Heavyweight fight against Griffin, the bout ended up earning Bonnar a contract with UFC, where he went on to compete at a high level for several years.

Meanwhile, a 17-year-old athlete from Germany is now suffering from severe debilitating autoimmune disease which her mother said was the likely result of the Covid jab.

Following her second dose of the shot, Seline Ismaeli became incapacitated and now needs “grade 4 nursing care,” a German media report said. “For almost a year,” Ismaeli’s life “has been taking place between the nursery and the hospital.”

Seline’s mother said: “My daughter was a top athlete, has never been sick, so it’s dramatic when you suddenly have a child who cannot do anything.”

