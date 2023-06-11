Died suddenly: ‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mike Batayeh

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 11, 2023

Actor and comedian Mike Batayeh, who played the manager of Gustavo’s laundromat on “Breaking Bad”, died suddenly on June 1, a report said. He was 52.

Batayeh’s family said he died in his sleep of a heart attack while home in Michigan. His sister Diane told TMZ that his death was very sudden and he didn’t have a history of heart issues.

A family statement about his passing reads: “He will be greatly missed by those who loved him and his great ability to bring laughter and joy to so many.”

Mike appeared on 3 episodes from 2011 to 2012 on the award-winning AMC hit “Breaking Bad” as Dennis Markowski, the manager of Lavandería Brillante industrial laundromat. The laundromat, owned by Gustavo Fring served as a disguise for the meth lab where Bryan Cranston’s Walter White and Aaron Paul’s Jesse Pinkman turned out tons of product.

Apart from his work on “Breaking Bad,” Batayeh was a successful comedian, did voicework, and made appearances on “The Bernie Mac Show”, “Boy Meets World”, and “CSI: Miami”.

Batayeh is survived by five brothers and sisters.

Fellow comic Mina Liccione said: “Oh my heart…I’m so deeply sorry for your loss. Rest In Peace and laughter, Mike. You’ll be greatly missed!”

Hollywood director Rola Nashef also paid tribute to her friend on Facebook and said: “A devastating loss of a huge life — Mike Batayah, you were everybody’s friend. And I mean everybody. You wanted to see us all win. I still can’t believe this news. People keep saying ‘But I just talked to him last week’ — not text or messaged with him, but talked with him. Because you are an old school friend, who was loyal, generous, wise and invested in the people that you loved.”

