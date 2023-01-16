Died suddenly: ‘American Idol’ semifinalist CJ Harris, 31

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 16, 2023

Pop singer CJ Harris, a former “American Idol” semifinalist who appeared on Season 13, has died suddenly. He was 31.

Harris reportedly had a heart attack in his hometown of Jasper, Alabama on Sunday, sources told TMZ.

He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, but passed away shortly thereafter.

In 2014, Harris had memorably auditioned for “American Idol,” bringing the house down with an electrifying performance of the Allman Brothers Band’s hit “Soulshine.”

Harris saw success after his sixth place “Idol” finish, notably performing at the Grand Ole Opry with Darius Rucker, whom he credited for influencing his style.

Harris released his debut single, “In Love,” in 2019.

At the start of the 2023 New Year, Harris stated that he would be releasing new music, teasing new work through his official Facebook page.

Harris was the father of two children.

In 2014 he told The Hollywood Reporter he auditioned for American Idol on a whim: “I saw they were doing the bus tour and they were going to be 30 minutes down the road from me. I said, ‘You know what? I’m going to give it another chance. I’ve gotten so much better, my voice has matured and my playing has gotten so much better. I’m 23, before you know it I’ll be 33’ and I want to give it another chance.”

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish