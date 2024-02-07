Died suddenly: 4 basketball coaches, 1 player, 1 retired player, 1 referee in less than a month

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News February 7, 2024

Dr. William Makis, radiologist, oncologist and cancer researcher, noted in a Feb. 6 post to X that a cluster of seven sudden deaths in basketball occurred over a span of about three weeks.

“All 7 deaths appear to be cardiac related and unexpected, and three deaths occurred on the basketball Court,” Makis wrote. “If even one of these deaths is due to COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Induced Cardiac Injury such as myocarditis (which we know occurs as often as 1 in 30 vaccinations), that’s one death far too many.”

The deaths included four coaches, one player, one retired player, and one referee:

• Feb. 4: Earl Cureton, who played in the NBA for 12 years and was part of two NBA championships teams, the 76ers in 1982-83 and the Houston Rockets in 1993-94, died unexpectedly at the age of 66. Cureton had just spoken with the Michigan Chronicle before a Pistons home game against the LA Clippers on Feb. 2 ahead of a scheduled sit-down interview to discuss his new book, “Earl the Twirl: My Life in Basketball”, which he released on Dec. 25, 2023. No cause of death has been reported.

• Feb. 4: Shawn Alderman, coach of the Tigard High School boys basketball team in Oregon passed away at age 52. Alderman coached Tigard for 25 years and took them to the state championship in 2002. No cause of death has been reported.

• Feb. 2: Michael P. Roebuck, 45, collapsed during halftime of a basketball game he was refereeing in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania. He died at Frick Hospital from an acute cardiac event, according to Westmoreland County Coroner Tim Carson.

• Jan. 30: Corey Mackey, basketball coach for 17 years at Bay Springs High School in Mississippi, died suddenly. Lamar County Coroner Blake Matherne said Mackey died at an area hospital of what appeared to be natural causes, but an autopsy will be performed.

• Jan. 25, 2024 – Amari Crite, a 14-year-old freshman at Momence High School in Illinois, collapsed and died during a girl’s junior varsity basketball game. No cause of death has been reported.

• Jan. 23: Bill Queen, the assistant coach of the Southington High School girls basketball team in Connecticut, died after a team practice. He was 59. No cause of death has been reported.

• Jan. 17: Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic died suddenly at a team dinner from a cardiac arrest. He was 46.

“We URGENTLY need cardiac screening for every COVID-19 mRNA Vaccinated person involved in athletics in any way (players, coaches, referees),” Dr. Makis wrote.

