Did forces of darkness overplay their hand in Gaza? Social media grifters in disarray

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2023

Has the slaughtering of entire families, which included the beheading of babies, and the parading of corpses through street celebrations in Gaza made it impossible for the U.S. to provide further support for the Palestinian cause?

Hamas has “sorely miscalculated” the impact of the terrorist attacks it carried out in Israel since Saturday, said historian Victor Davis Hanson, a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

“Few will pay any more attention to the Squads of the world, or the radical Jew-haters of the Western Left, or the Democratic-Socialists of America who cheered on the killing,” Hanson wrote in an op-ed online. “They are now revealed on the side of death for death’s sake and cannot be reasoned with.”

Danielle Pletka, a defense and foreign policy specialist at the American Enterprise Institute, said the inhuman acts carried out by Hamas will almost certainly impact U.S. policy.

“It’s almost inconceivable to me that there wouldn’t at least be a pause in the shipment of U.S. taxpayer dollars to the Palestinians,” she told The Washington Times. “Then again, this is the Biden administration, so who the hell knows.”

Video posted by Hamas of their atrocities also seemed to have put a pause on celebrities and influencers who love to jump on fashionable causes “like supporting Ukraine and combating climate change (while flying around in private jets),” New York Post columnist Kirsten Fleming noted. Those celebs and influencers, Fleming added, “have been chillingly quiet — exposing their collective ignorance of history and sheer cowardice.”

A small number of celebrities have expressed horror at the terror attacks, including Amy Schumer, Mark Hamill, Madonna, Ashley Tisdale, Amar’e Stoudemire, Liev Schreiber, Natalie Portman, and Gal Gadot. Portman and Gadot were both born in Israel.

“Then there’s the spineless makeup saleswomen Kylie Jenner,” Fleming noted.

The 26-year-old re-posted a meme from Stand With Us, a pro-Israel nonprofit, to Instagram: “Now and always, we stand with the people of Israel!”

After being immediately hammered online, Jenner removed the post.

Stoudemire,a former New York Knicks star in the NBA who played hoops in Israel and converted to Judaism in 2020, called the relative silence from the celebrity crowd hypocritical.

“And for all y’all Black Lives Matter [supporters] who ain’t saying nothing — ‘Well let me figure out exactly what’s happening before I say anything’ — f–k you,” he said in a scathing video. “Figure out what? It ain’t never been cool to kidnap kids and put them in cages. Ain’t never been cool to kill women and elderly. Never been, no matter where you from, what you represent, what tribe you from, it don’t matter. It ain’t never been no cool thing.”

As for support in the U.S. for creating a Palestinian state, Pletka was less optimistic: “I suspect there is nothing that will dampen the ardor of the American Left for it. Nothing.”

That was fully on display on college campuses.

At Harvard University, 30 student organizations said in a joint statement that Israel is “entirely responsible” for the “unfolding violence.”

Columbia University students from the groups Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace asserted that “the weight of responsibility for the war and casualties undeniably lies with the Israeli extremist government and other Western governments.”

Students for Justice in Palestine at Northwestern University affirmed in the aftermath of the attack that they “stand unwavering in our commitment to highlighting the profound injustices faced by the Palestinian people.”

The statements out of these bastions of leftism have garnered some negative attention from professors and alumni of the schools. Former Harvard University president and Treasury secretary in the Obama Administration Lawrence Summers tweeted that “In nearly 50 years of @Harvard affiliation, I have never been as disillusioned and alienated as I am today.” Summers also blasted the Harvard Administration for failing “to condemn” and “disassociate the University” from the student groups’ statement.

Investigative journalist Christopher Rufo responded to Summers by pointing out: “Much of the blame, of course, lies at your feet, too. What did you do to stop these cultural forces, which had been gathering on Ivy League campuses for decades? Or did you simply go along to get along and hope that it wouldn’t come to a head under your tenure?”

Rufo added that there are several “current Harvard courses on ‘decolonization.’”

“It’s amazing to me how many center-left intellectuals, who have spent decades making excuses for the rhetoric of ‘decolonization,’ are now shocked to see what it means: the targeted demonization and murder of the ‘oppressor class,’ ” Rufo wrote in a separate tweet.

Also jumping on the Israel as “oppressor class” bandwagon was a Starbucks labor union championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), expressed “Solidarity with Palestine!” in now-deleted social media posts. Union chapters in Iowa, Chicago, and Boston promoted rallies in support of the Palestinian attacks, including a “Long Live Palestinian Resistance” rally in Boston.

Individual union members also took to social media to endorse Hamas’s terrorist attacks. One user, who goes by the name “Kyle – Starbucks Workers United,” wrote: “Freeing Palestine was never going to be flowers and baby animals. What the f–k did you expect?”

The Federalist senior contributor Peachy Keenan noted: “Boomer hippies thought k-12 progressive indoctrination would turn kids into sensitive, feminized pro-choice climate change activists. But oops they turned them into vicious little fanatics thirsty for blood instead.”

The there are the absolutely spineless individuals who “report” the news.

In a Tuesday report titled “What is Hamas, what is happening in Israel and Gaza Strip, and other questions”, the BBC wrote: “The Palestinian militant group Hamas has launched an unprecedented attack on Israel, with its fighters entering communities near the Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of residents and taking dozens of hostages.”

Like so many other leftist outlets, Hamas is merely a group of “militants” whose “fighters” attacked Israel.

Not only did the BBC go out of its way not to call what Hamas did a terrorist attack, it also under-reported the number of Israelis killed (hundreds instead of over 1,000) and abducted (dozens instead of hundreds).

