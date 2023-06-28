Did Biden really get 81 million votes? Poll finds most voters agree with Kari Lake

by WorldTribune Staff, June 28, 2023

How credible is the U.S. Government and the coming 2024 elections with the American people?

Asked on Wednesday “to what extent” Vladimir Putin has been weakened by recent events in Russia, Joe Biden responded: “It’s hard to tell, but he’s clearly losing the war in Iraq.” Which prompts the daily question not allowed on big box media: What is this man doing in the White House?

In its latest survey, Rasmussen Reports tested Arizona Republican Kari Lake’s questioning of Biden’s margin of victory in 2020 with the popular song, “81 Million Votes My A**,” that she inspired.

Asked if they agree or disagree with the statement, “There is no way Joe Biden got 81 million votes in the 2020 election” 49% or respondents agreed while 44% disagreed. Significantly, a third of Democrats agreed.

The poll also found that a stunning 66% of likely voters are concerned that the 2024 presidential election will be impacted by cheating. Of those, 40% are “very concerned.” Additionally, 55% of Democrats agree, and of those, 29% were “very concerned” that cheating will be a problem in the 2024 vote.

Lake, who is mulling a run for U.S. Senate in 2024, on Tuesday released her first book, “Unafraid: Just Getting Started“.

In one of her first book tour interviews, Lake told the Washington Examiner: “They do not want me on the ballot because they know that with me on the ballot with President Trump, they’re going to have to roll out, even in a bigger way than they already have in 2020 and 2022, a cheating machine.”

Former President Donald Trump wrote the forward for Lake’s book, saying she faced “highway robbery” in her bid last year for governor in Arizona.

“In a situation like this, many candidates, too weak to fight, throw their hands up and accept this horrible and very unfair situation. But not Kari Lake. She has a great big heart, but is as strong a fighter as there is. Kari knows we have no choice but to win, because they are destroying our country. Kari Lake’s story does not end in a defeat, because she is just getting started!” Trump wrote.

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Tuesday said Democrats have no fear of running Biden again in 2024 because of what happened in 2020.

Carlson said: “Last week, a whistleblower produced WhatsApp? Messages from Hunter Biden proving that at the very least, his father knew about his influence pedaling businesses abroad and probably participated in them…

“…So a whistleblower produces a text message showing that Joe Biden was in the room with his son when his son was selling influence to an enemy power. The Chinese government and ABC’s take on it. Joe Biden is a father first, take it or leave it. What accounts for a response like that? Well, that’s the way you talk when you’ve got nothing to fear from an upcoming presidential election. You don’t even bother to think of an excuse for your candidate because you don’t need to. Your country has electronic voting machines. Joe Biden got 81,282,916 votes in 2020, and you’re pretty sure he can do it again. In fact, you know he can. You’re not worried.”

Joe Biden Commander in Chief is confused. ‘Putin is clearly losing the war in Iraq’pic.twitter.com/sSHl9kg8qy — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 28, 2023

