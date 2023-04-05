Did AOC use a Twitter burner account to wish death on a conservative?

by WorldTribune Staff, April 5, 2023

Move over Pierre Delecto, here comes Zaza Demon.

One of the most notorious burner accounts on Twitter was Mitt Romney’s Pierre Delecto. Romney used it to champion — himself.

Now, reports are saying that New York socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been unmasked as the operator of a burner account under the name Zaza Demon.

Those who say that AOC is indeed the person behind the burner account point out that Zaza Demon used the account to wish death on conservative activist Matt Walsh.

Walsh tweeted on March 28: “I came to the conclusion years ago that the trans movement is the greatest evil our country faces. I only become more and more sure of this fact with each passing day, and more and more determined to oppose it until my last breath.”

Zaza Demon replied: “You are a hateful little freak and i cant wait until you p*ss off a trans person that actually is as unhinged as you claim to say they all are. Can’t be a bigot if you’re no longer breathing:)”

PJ Media’s Robert Spencer inquired: “Is wishing death on a political opponent worthy of disciplinary action in Congress? Don’t hold your breath: that would only be the case if AOC were an America-First patriot.”

The Zaza Demon Twitter account, @zazasmoka, has since been deleted, “but screenshots abound, and there is evidence a-plenty that it was AOC’s account,” Spencer noted in an April 3 op-ed.

It was Ocasio-Cortez who tied the account to herself, Spencer continued, as she replied as AOC on the Zaza Demon account, “forgetting to switch back to her main account.”

On April 1, AOC defended her rudeness to Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik by tweeting: “NYC doesn’t play with bigots and transphobes and neither do I.”

Another Twitter user responded by attacking AOC from the Left: “But you vote to send money to Nazis and to fund the Israeli apartheid. But hey, at least you stood up to a TikTok star.” To that, AOC replied, but from the Zaza Demon account: “Lol and what makes you think that i did anything to support nazis? You’re delusional. Seek help.”

Oops.

YOOOOO!!! AOC has burned accounts. I responded to one of her posts reminding her that she sends money to Nazis, and some random account responded to me speaking in first person as if I attacked them. Then that same person DELETED the tweets 😭🤣 pic.twitter.com/GxwIWSPv6h — Joe Biden Hates Black People (@realnikohouse) April 1, 2023

Ocasio-Cortez came close to admitting that she was Zaza Demon before deleting the account altogether: “Wow the schizophrenic twitter guy cracked the code yes im aoc or whatever ooooo im in your walls.” Soon after that, the account was gone.

Spencer noted:

“Now, it’s remotely possible that zaza demon is not AOC at all. That scenario would work this way: perhaps under the influence of some controlled substances, zaza demon, a random Leftist, momentarily came under the grip of a delusion that he or she was AOC, and replied to a tweet criticizing the lovely congresswoman in the first person, as if he or she were in fact the former bartender and current dedicated servant of the people.

“After all, if men can come to believe that they’re women and vice versa, then certainly some random Twitter user can get the idea that he or she is the famed representative from New York, right? It could also be a prank by some conservative trying to make AOC look bad, but if so, it has been carefully planned for months by someone who never broke character; the zaza demon Twitter account was opened last August and has been filled with Leftist twaddle ever since.

“The deletion of the account after all this, however, just makes the whole thing more suspicious. The simplest explanation is that AOC tweeted as AOC from her burner account, realized her mistake, and deleted the account altogether. The whole ugly thing has been saved, however; you can peruse it here. All in all, it’s about what you’d expect from a miseducated millennial with her head filled with far-Left agitprop — retweets of people saying things such as ‘Conservatives are mad that I called a nazi a nazi’ from someone who no doubt would abjectly fail to define ‘Nazi’ accurately, and that sort of thing.”

What did Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez mean by this? pic.twitter.com/LxRBG4xuBz — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 3, 2023

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish