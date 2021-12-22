Detroit Tigers’ first base coach, 49, collapses suddenly, dies

by WorldTribune Staff, December 22, 2021

The list of current and former athletes who are dying “suddenly” and unexpectedly continues to grow.

Kimera Bartee, a former Major League Baseball player and current Detroit Tigers first base coach, suddenly collapsed and died on Dec. 20 while visiting his father in Omaha, Nebraska.

Bartee, who spent four seasons of his six-year MLB career with the Tigers, was 49-years-old. No cause of death has been announced, according to reports.

GoodSciencing.com, which this year has recorded 367 cardiac arrests and other serious issues (209 of whom died) among athletes who had received the Covid vaccines, reported that Tigers’ management said the team was 100 percent vaccinated.

Tigers’ Manager AJ Hinch had confirmed that Bartee, who was promoted to first base coach midway through the 2021 season, would be returning to that job in the 2022 season.

On Dec. 16, the MLB’s Cleveland Guardians announced that minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died suddenly in Miami. He was 20. There was no immediate word on the cause of his death.

MLB is reportedly finalizing a plan to mandate that minor league players get the Covid vaccine ahead of spring training 2022.

In November, former MLB player Julio Lugo died suddenly. He was 45. Lugo’s family told ESPN he had died of a heart attack.

Other incidents reported by GoodSciencing.com in December:

• On Dec. 1, Arina Biktimirova, taekwondo champion, died suddenly at home. She was 19. Biktimirova had won a gold medal at the European Taekwon-Do ITF Championships in Crete in November. Her taekwondo club said Biktimirova underwent medical checks prior to the event and no issues were detected. “Nothing foreshadowed a tragedy,” a message from the TAEKO-club in VKontakte read. “Arina was absolutely healthy. Before the European Championship, which she won, Arina underwent an in-depth medical examination. There were no health problems and today at 4am she was gone.”

• On Dec. 11, Branson King, California University of Pennsylvania Ice Hockey player, died suddenly. He was 23. No cause of death has been reported.

• On Dec. 13, Maxwell Harrison, age 21, International ballroom dancer developed pericarditis (inflammation of the sac surrounding the heart muscle) five days after his second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and was hospitalized. Top cardiologists said his heart condition was a result of the Pfizer vaccination.

• On Dec. 14, Aurélie Hans a soccer goalkeeper in Alsace, France, suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died. She was 21.

• On Dec. 21, Marin Čačić, age 23, a Croatian footballer playing for NK Nehaj, suddenly collapsed with cardiac arrest during training. He was rushed to a hospital where heart failure was diagnosed. He is in a coma.

In an incident in September which received scant media coverage, Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner nearly died onstage after experiencing an aortic aneurysm during a concert in Kentucky.

A reader wrote to Gateway Pundit: “I keep reading your reports on athletes and adverse reactions/deaths to the vaccine. The music industry has a dirty little secret with the vaccine. On September 26, Judas Priest was playing the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville when guitarist Richie Faulkner – 41 years old – suffered a massive heart attack and almost died on stage. He had reconstructive heart surgery and now has 4 metal valves in his chest. Richie is a guy who was in top-notch health, had no history with drugs, but had to get vaccinated to go on tour with the band and to be able to play Live Nation venues. No one will admit the vaccine was the cause, because there’s no evidence to prove it, but those of us skeptical of the effects of getting jabbed have our theories. Given the nature of the far left leanings of the music and entertainment industry, we have to keep our thoughts to ourselves for fear of being blackballed. Not sure what you can do with this info, but I thought you might be interested to hear it.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief