Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis falls 3 points shy of Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 3, 2023

Detroit Mercy star guard Antoine Davis finished three points short of tying Pete Maravich as the NCAA career scoring leader as he scored 22 points in a 71-66 loss to Youngstown State in the Horizon League tournament on Thursday night.

Maravich’s record has stood for over 50 years.

Davis needed 26 points to break the record, but ran into foul trouble and missed four 3-point shots in the final two minutes of the close game.

With Davis at 3,664 points and Maravich at 3,667, it is unknown whether Detroit Mercy will play another game in what is Davis’s final season. The Titans are eliminated from the Horizon League tournament and will not receive a bid to the NCAA tournament or the NIT because of their 14-19 record.

Detroit Mercy could, however, still play in the College Basketball Invitational, which does not have a winning percentage criteria to participate, as long as the team is invited and willing to pay a $50,000 entry fee. If the Titans do get into the CBI, Davis’s points would count toward the record.

Davis said he would welcome another shot at history.

“I would love to play in the CBI, NIT, something,” he said. “Not even for the record, just to go out on a better note.”

Since all NCAA athletes who were impacted by Covid were granted another season of eligibility, it allowed Davis to return to Detroit Mercy for a fifth season.

Davis has played 144 games in his college career, while Maravich played in 83 games at LSU. Freshmen were not allowed to play in Maravich’s era and there also was no 3-point line.

Davis already holds several NCAA records, including consecutive games in double figures (143) and total 3-pointers (584). He led Division I with 159 3s this season, and finished four from breaking Stephen Curry’s record of 162 in a season (2007-08).

