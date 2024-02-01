Despite nationwide backlash, 70 Soros prosecutors anchored in key U.S. jurisdictions

by WorldTribune Staff, February 1, 2024

Opposition to soft-on-crime prosecutors who were financially supported by leftist billionaire George Soros is increasing and effective. Since 2022, at least 15 leftist district attorneys backed by Soros have resigned, retired, been recalled, or lost re-election, according to a recent report from the watchdog group Virginians for Safe Communities.

But to show just how extensive Soros’s reach into the U.S. judicial system is, the Law Enforcement Legal Defense Fund counts more than 70 Soros prosecutors who are still in office, including in the nation’s largest cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

“These prosecutors wield enormous influence – look no further than Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s indictment of former President Donald Trump for evidence of this,” Andrew Shirley noted in a Feb. 1 analysis for AMAC.

Bragg’s campaign accepted more than $500,000 from Soros-linked groups.

Most recently, a group of men believed to be illegal aliens were released without bail by Bragg after being arrested and charged in connection with the brutal beating of two New York Police Department officers outside a shelter near Times Square on Jan. 27.

Five were arrested on the spot, while two others were taken into custody on Wednesday. Authorities are still searching for more people suspected of having participated in the attack.

The Police Benevolent Association’s president, Patrick Hendry, slammed Bragg over his decision to release the suspects: “Attacks on police officers are becoming an epidemic, and the reason is a revolving door we’re seeing in cases like this one. It is impossible for police officers to deal effectively with crime and disorder if the justice system can’t or won’t protect us while we do that work.”

.@NYPDnews is trying to find the identities of suspected migrants who kicked and punched officers in the head and body on Jan. 27 in front of 220 W 42nd Street. pic.twitter.com/MdnTHvrKSO — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) January 31, 2024

The June 2022 recall of San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin was a major spark to the nationwide backlash against Soros prosecutors.

“Despite being elected as a Democrat in one of the most liberal cities in America, voters overwhelmingly chose to recall Boudin after San Francisco devolved into one of the most dangerous cities in America,” Shirley noted.

In July 2022, Baltimore DA Marilyn Mosby, who had received millions in campaign donations from Soros, was defeated in the Democrat primary by a challenger promising to get tougher on crime. Mosby was later indicted on federal perjury charges.

In May 2023, St. Louis DA Kim Gardner resigned amid a series of lawsuits aimed at removing her from office.

“Under Gardner’s watch, St. Louis became the most dangerous city in America – even as she refused to prosecute more than 35 percent of the cases under her jurisdiction,” Shirley noted.

In November 2023, Soros-backed Loudoun County, Virginia, DA Buta Biberaj lost re-election to Republican Bob Anderson in a county where Joe Biden won more than 61 percent of the vote in 2020. Biberaj had allowed a trans-identifying male who raped a girl in a high school bathroom to walk free and transfer to another Loudoun County high school, after which he assaulted a second girl.

When Scott Smith, the first victim’s father, demanded justice for his daughter at a school board meeting and was arrested, Biberaj, discarding her commitment to seek lenient punishments, attempted to throw Smith in prison. Biberaj was later removed from the case by a federal judge citing concerns about impartiality.

On Jan. 8, Soros-backed Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm announced that he would not seek re-election.

“Like other Marxist prosecutors, Chisholm pursued an agenda of ending cash bail, releasing as many prisoners as possible, and refusing to prosecute ‘low-level’ offenses like drug use and theft,” Shirley noted.

“Americans will have their next opportunity to deliver a further rebuke of the radical criminal justice “reform” movement in primary and general elections this year. With cities continuing to succumb to chaos and lawlessness, the worst backlash for Soros prosecutors may be yet to come.”

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists