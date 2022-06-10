Despite growing outrage, Team Biden moves full speed ahead on jabbing kids under 5

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 10, 2022

Although many health professionals have questioned the need to vaccinate children under age 5, Team Biden is moving swiftly to get as many Covid shots in young arms as possible.

The Biden administration on June 9 said it made available 10 million doses of Covid vaccines for children under age 5 to states and healthcare workers with “millions more available in the coming weeks.” The move was made one week before advisors to the FDA are scheduled to meet to decide whether to grant Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna pediatric vaccines for children as young as 6 months old.

Children under 5 could begin receiving the vaccines as early as “the week of June 20th — with the program ramping up over time as more doses are delivered and more appointments become available,” Team Biden said.

Top health professionals contend the vaccine is not necessary for children under age 5 because Covid poses little-to-no serious risk to them and, according to the CDC, the majority of children in the U.S. have already had, and recovered from the virus.

Dr. Marty Makary, a physician and public health researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, told Fox News last week that the Covid jab does “not make sense” for most kids.

“If you look at the fact that 75% of kids had Covid as of a CDC study back in February and Omicron has been ubiquitous since then, 80 to 90 plus percent of kids have already had Covid,” Makary said. “So we’re talking about immunizing those who are already immune. That just does not make sense.”

Dr. Michelle Perro, a pediatrician, is one of many who have warned about the risks associated with the vaccine, and evidence the vaccines provide weak protection, especially as they were designed for the original Wuhan strain which has been supplanted by a wave of new strains.

In a letter submitted Wednesday to the FDA, 18 members of Congress addressed a number of concerns about the vaccines. They asked the agency to, “Please list the medical emergencies of children 0 to 4 years old that enables the FDA to approve the Covid vaccine for children using its EUA.”

The Congress members demanded answers to 19 questions and requested a response before next week’s meeting.

Commenting on today’s announcement by the White House and on its timing — a week before FDA scientists meet to review data on the vaccines — Children’s Health Defense (CHD) Chairman and Chief Legal Counsel Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. called on parents and physicians “now more than ever” to “step into the breach to protect our babies from our government.”

Kennedy said the COVID-19 countermeasures, including the vaccines, were “never about science or public health.”

He added: “Now they have departed from common sense and into naked cruelty and barbarism. By recommending an unapproved, experimental, zero-liability and high-risk medical intervention for an illness that poses zero statistical danger to that age group, the White House has made itself the enemy of America’s children. The Pharma gods have demanded child sacrifice and the high priests of public health have offered a generation of infants. Now more than ever, parents and physicians must step into the breach to protect our babies from our government.”

Kennedy and CHD in February delivered a letter to top public health officials and the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee urging them to reject Pfizer’s application for EUA of its Covid vaccine for children 6 months through 4 years of age.

According to the letter:

“We are writing to put you on notice that should you recommend this pediatric EUA vaccine to children under five years old, CHD is poised to take legal action against you.

“CHD will seek to hold you accountable for recklessly endangering this population with a product that has little, no, or even negative net efficacy but which may put them, without warning, at risk of many adverse health consequences, including heart damage, stroke and other thrombotic events and reproductive harms.”

The FDA was originally scheduled to meet Feb. 15 to review Pfizer’s EUA application for COVID-19 vaccines for children 6 months to 5 years old, but postponed the meeting citing insufficient data. Pfizer resubmitted its application June 1.

Moderna submitted its application for the vaccine for children 6 months to age 6 on April 28, after changing its efficacy claims to meet FDA guidelines.

