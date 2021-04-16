Despite celebrity, media hype, Hunter Biden’s book is a flop

by WorldTribune Staff, April 16, 2021

Though CBS News, CNN’s Brian Stelter, and ABC late night personality Jimmy Kimmel fawned over him prior to the book being released, “Beautiful Things” by Hunter Biden is a flop.

NPD Book Scan says the book, in which Joe Biden’s drug addicted son who slept around and has no memory of fathering a child, has sold less than 11,000 copies in its first week.

On Amazon, “Beautiful Things” was ranked at number 130, then 177, and now 208.

The lackluster sales came after Hunter Biden’s much-publicized interviews with Anthony Mason on “CBS This Morning” and with Tracy Smith on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

Stelter called the book “breathtaking” and “extraordinary.”

Kimmel said Hunter’s revelations in the book were a good excuse for his not being able to come clean on whether the infamous laptop, which is no doubt his, was really his.

“Hunter’s TV appearances on CBS were embarrassing. He came off like Eddie Haskell from ‘Leave it to Beaver’: cloying, unsympathetic, whiny, sycophantic,” Roger Friedman noted on Showbiz 411. “Hunter has a sad story, certainly: when he was a child his mother and sister were killed in a car accident. As an adult, his brother died from cancer. So Hunter turned to crack cocaine, slept with his sister-in-law, and fathered a child with a woman he doesn’t remember. Forget about his questionable business life. The guy is a creep. Instead of honoring his family, he brought them disgrace.”

Here are some other books which widely outsold Hunter: Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country,” sold 42,318 copies to finish atop the list. Fox News host Shannon Bream’s new book, “The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today,” sold 32,686 copies during the same timeframe to finish second.

NPD Bookscan reports that four of the bestselling books so far this year were by Dr. Seuss. They are: “The Cat in the Hat,” “Oh the Places You’ll Go,” “Green Eggs and Ham,” and “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish.”

This was after Dr. Seuss was targeted by the leftist cancel culture mob.

Friedman noted that, maybe Hunter Biden “should have called his book, ‘Oh the Places I Went!’ ”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief