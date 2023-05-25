DeSantis releases 2024 campaign launch video, but Trump controls the memes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 25, 2023

After announcing he was entering the race for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination on Wednesday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released his first campaign video.

I’m running for president to lead our Great American Comeback. pic.twitter.com/YmkWkLaVDg — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) May 24, 2023

In response to DeSantis’s joining the fray, former President Donald Trump’s meme team was at the top of its game.

Team Trump at the top of their Meme Game tonight. The next 15 months are going to be wild.pic.twitter.com/2sR7s82Czm — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) May 25, 2023

