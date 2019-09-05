Dems on climate crisis: Worse than World War II; Too many people; ‘Go vegetarian immediately’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 5, 2019

CNN on Sept. 4 let the 2020 Democratic presidential hopefuls make their cases for who was best suited to save the Earth.

In a seven-hour marathon town hall, the airport news network gave each candidate 40 minutes to spew on climate change.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the fight against climate change is worse than battling Nazis in World War II.

“This is the hardest thing we will have done certainly in my lifetime as a country, this on par with winning World War II,” Buttigieg said. “Perhaps even more challenging than that.”

Mayor Pete, apparently, was not speaking figuratively. He called for deploying the military to engage the climate change enemy.

“The military has an amazing capacity to rally, to achieve what is being asked of them,” Buttigieg said. “Even though we think of the military as a conservative institution, there are times when the military has actually been out front relative to a lot of parts of America.”

Buttigieg wants the U.S. government to make all military bases carbon negative and force Navy ships to run on biofuels.

The military paved the way on racial integration as well as homosexuals serving openly in the service, so it can do the same on global warming, Buttigieg suggested.

“Imagine if we harness that same ability to get things done when it comes to the biggest crisis on our plates,” he said.

Speaking of plates, 2020 candidate Andrew Yang said that, in order to save the planet, the majority of its inhabitants must become vegetarians.

“The U.N. just released a study that said we’re going to be OK if the vast majority of the world goes vegetarian immediately,” Yang said.

“So, it’s good for the environment, it’s good for your health if you eat less meat. Certainly, meat is an extraordinarily expensive thing to produce from an environmental sustainability point of view. So, I think it would be healthy on both an individual and societal level for us to move in that direction.”

While one of Yang’s climate change solutions is less meat, Sen. Bernie Sanders said it is imperative that the Earth have less people.

Asked by an audience member if he supported curbing population growth as a way to fight climate change, Sanders said he did.

Sanders said he supports U.S.-taxpayer funding of abortion worldwide, specifically bringing up the Mexico City agreement.

“The Mexico City agreement, which denies American aid to those organizations around the world that allow women to have abortions or even get involved in birth control, to me is totally absurd,” Sanders said.

“So I think especially in poor countries around the world, where women do not necessarily want to have large numbers of babies and where they can have the opportunity through birth control to control the number of kids they have: something I very, very strongly support,” Sanders said.

In a Sept. 5 analysis, Breitbart senior editor-at-large Joel B. Pollak wrote of the CNN climate change marathon: “Given that the United States is the only country in the world that has reduced emissions over the past decade-and-a-half while growing its economy, and that the main reason is the growth of hydraulic fracturing (‘fracking’), which Trump has supported and almost every Democratic candidate promises to ban, the only choice is to vote for the Republicans. That is, if you really care about climate change. (Otherwise you’re just putting party before planet).”

Pollak continued: “That wasn’t the point CNN wanted to make. Nor was it CNN’s goal to expose the ignorance and extremism of the Democratic field. Yet that is exactly what happened … the aspiring Democratic contenders showed that they are willing to de-industrialize the U.S. economy, put millions of people out of work, and lower the standard of living for tens of millions more, all for the sake of ‘science’ they cannot explain and do not understand.”

CNN was equally complicit, Pollak wrote, as it “kept making ‘scientific’ claims that ranged from half-truths to pure baloney. Again and again, for instance, moderators suggested that Hurricane Dorian was caused by climate change, or a sign of things to come. (It isn’t.)”

The 2020 Democrats, Pollak noted, “all want to rejoin the Paris Climate Accords; none wants to submit them to the Senate for ratification, but several want to eliminate or evade the filibuster to pass the ‘Green New Deal’ — the ‘green’ socialist manifesto written by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

“No compromises on the road to utopia. And plenty new material for Trump’s campaign ads.”

