Democrats unchallenged as party that most often challenges election outcomes

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 21, 2023

The Democrat Party and regime media have essentially declared that only Republicans can be “election deniers.”

That label was slapped on anyone who supported President Donald Trump’s contesting of the 2020 election results.

Independent media, including WorldTribune.com, were routinely suppressed by Big Tech for reporting on election irregularities and Trump was ultimately indicted for challenging the 2020 vote.

Republicans claiming an election was rigged are accused of being “insurrectionists.” Democrats who challenged elections are portrayed as valiantly standing up for democracy itself.

And Democrats challenge elections much more often than Republicans.

“Democrats from Hillary Clinton to Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and dozens of congressional lawmakers have a decades-long history of objecting to state and federal election results and have attempted to block every Republican presidential winner since 2000,” Susan Ferrechio wrote in an Aug. 21 analysis for The Washington Times.

No Democrat has been prosecuted for challenging election results.

The Democrat Party “also rejects any attempt to draw an equivalence to the actions of former President Donald Trump, even though top House Democrats tried to stop him from becoming president by objecting to the certification of his victory in 2016,” Ferrechio noted.

Trump is now facing dozens of state and federal charges related to his contesting of the 2020 election, including a 41-count indictment in Georgia that also targets 18 of his former advisers and aides.

“This indictment isn’t about President Trump claiming the election was stolen,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on the social media site X, formerly Twitter. “If it was, Stacey Abrams and Hillary Clinton would be in jail.”

Clinton has for years insisted that Trump‘s 2016 victory was not legitimate. The twice-failed presidential candidate then claimed Trump colluded with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and that claim led to a bogus investigation aimed at crippling the Trump presidency.

“I believe he knows he’s an illegitimate president,” Clinton told CBS News in September 2019.

Following Trump’s indictment in Georgia, Clinton cackled heartily on the set of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” exclaiming “Yet another set of indictments!”

Clinton and Maddow did not discuss Hillary’s past statement accusing Trump of stealing the 2016 election. “Instead, they agreed Mr. Trump is guilty of attempting to undermine democracy, in part by declaring the 2020 election stolen,” Ferrechio noted.

“Justice is being pursued,” Clinton said.

Speaking of Georgia, it was the Democrat gubernatorial candidate Abrams who refused to concede following her loss to Republican Brian Kemp in 2018. Abrams said the election was “rigged” and “stolen” due to voter suppression. She refused to fully admit she lost, even in 2021 during her second, unsuccessful bid to defeat Kemp.

“He won under the rules of the game at the time, but the game was rigged against the voters of Georgia,” Abrams said on CNN in December 2021.

When the House voted to certify Trump‘s 2016 victory, nearly a dozen Democrats tried to block it.

Then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that she backed the effort by her rank-and-file dissenters but knew it lacked enough support to stop Trump‘s win.

“In some cases, members are concerned about voter suppression, in some cases they are concerned about Russian influence on our election. There are a number of concerns,” Peolosi said.

“Pelosi pumped her fist in the chamber when nearly a dozen Democrats stood up to object to certifying Trump the winner,” Ferrechio wrote.

“Among the objectors was Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, who is now the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, and Rep. Maxine Waters of California, the top Democrat on the Financial Services Committee.”

Rep. Barbara Lee, California Democrat, was among those who stood up to oppose certifying Trump‘s win.

“I object because people are horrified,” Lee said.

Democrats also objected to the certification of George W. Bush’s presidential wins in 2000 and 2004, claiming election fraud and voter suppression.

Trump noted in a Truth Social post: “WE HAVE A DEPARTMENT OF INJUSTICE RIGGING THE ELECTION FOR CROOKED JOE BIDEN. UNLESS IT IS QUICKLY STOPPED, ALL FUTURE ELECTIONS WILL FOLLOW THE SAME PATH!”

