Democrats sought dirt on Trump from Ukraine during 2016 campaign

by WorldTribune Staff, September 30, 2019

As new details emerged on Democrats’ efforts to attack President Donald Trump via Ukraine, the Biden camp, caught up in its own Ukraine scandal, showed signs of desperation as it demanded media stop booking Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Furthermore Democrats, their operatives, and their allies in the mainstream media sought foreign help for dirt on Trump both prior to and after the 2016 election, including reaching out to Ukraine to “collect political smut on President Trump and his aides,” Rowan Scarborough reported for The Washington Times on Sept. 29.

“Republicans believe the Ukrainian intervention, which is now under Justice Department investigation, included the creation of a bogus ‘black ledger’ whose disclosure felled former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort,” Scarborough wrote.

Scarborough also noted that “Three Democratic senators pressured the Ukrainian government last year” to assist special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation of Trump.

Today, Democrats say Trump sought Ukraine’s help to intervene in the 2020 election when, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump asked Zelensky to contact Attorney General William Barr on Joe Biden’s role in his son’s lucrative connection to a Ukrainian natural gas firm.

Democrats, Scarborough noted, “have been more than willing to seek and accept foreign information when it harmed Trump.”

Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said “It’s a reliable rule of thumb in these information operations that whatever the Democrats accuse you of doing, they’re doing themselves.”

Meanwhile, Biden’s campaign is pressuring media outlets to stop giving air time to Giuliani. The former New York mayor and current Trump attorney has almost single-handedly blown the lid off the Biden-Urkaine scandal.

A report published on Sept. 29 in The New York Times carried a two-page letter authored by Biden advisers Kate Bedingfield and Anita Dunn, which read in part:

“We are writing today with grave concern that you continue to book Rudy Giuliani on your air to spread false, debunked conspiracy theories on behalf of Donald Trump. While you often fact check his statements in real time during your discussions, that is no longer enough. By giving him your air time, you are allowing him to introduce increasingly unhinged, unfounded and desperate lies into the national conversation.”

The letter was reportedly sent to executives at ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and Fox News as well as a number of top anchors at those networks.

Giuliani has appeared on a number of networks to discuss the Trump-Zelensky phone call and “he has repeatedly turned the conversation to Biden and his son Hunter, who were mentioned by Zelensky in reference to his own efforts to ‘drain the swamp’ in Ukraine,” The Daily Caller noted.

