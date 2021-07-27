Democrats, RINOs lay it on thick as commission opens: Schiff, Kinzinger weep

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 27, 2021

The Left rolled out the drama and hyberbole as they opened their partisan Jan. 6 inquisition on Tuesday into what Democrats, RINOs, and never-Trumpers continually claim was the worst attack on democracy since the Civil War.

Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff, who lied constantly for four years as he pursued impeachment against President Donald Trump, began weeping as he spoke at Tuesday’s hearing in what the Citizen Free Press characterized as Schiff’s attempt to “win an Oscar for best douchebag in a sham hearing.”

The Democrats’ show included the re-emergence of the thoroughly debunked claim that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died as a result of injuries he suffered on Jan. 6 at the Capitol.

Sicknick, 42, died of what the medical examiner determined to be natural causes on Jan. 7. The New York Times and several other leftist news outlets rushed to publish reports that Sicknick was beaten with a fire extinguisher, a lie. The medical examiner concluded Sicknick suffered two strokes and that his death was from “natural” causes.

Still, committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, Mississippi Democrat, said in his opening remarks that “seven people lost their lives” in the riot. The number would appear to include Sicknick, two officers who died by suicide in the following days, a protester shot by police, two protesters who suffered fatal heart attacks, and another who died of a suspected drug overdose.

Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn also perpetuated the claim regarding Sicknick in his remarks.

“I’d like to take a moment of my time to ask for a moment of silence for my fallen colleague, Officer Brian Sicknick, who died from injuries he sustained in the line of duty defending the Capitol of our beloved democracy,” Dunn said.

And Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell said that “as a result of that day, we lost officers — some really good officers.”

The only person killed during the protest inside the Capitol was Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran and Trump supporter who was shot by an as-yet unidentified Capitol Police officer. The officer has not been charged.

Wyoming RINO Rep. Liz Cheney warned in her opening statement that a “cancer” will remain in America unless everyone involved in the planning of the events of Jan. 6 is called to testify and held accountable.

If they don’t cooperate, the committee should “promptly” subpoena them, she said.

Critics said the opening statement from Cheney was clearly aimed at not only Trump and his supporters but also Trump allies such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“The American people deserve the full and open testimony of every person with knowledge of the planning and preparation for January 6th. … We must also know what happened every minute of that day in the White House – every phone call, every conversation, every meeting leading up to, during and after the attack. Honorable men and women have an obligation to step forward,” Cheney said in her statement.

Trump, meanwhile, released his own statement on what he dubbed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “fake” commission:

Nancy Pelosi is spending a great deal of time, effort, and money on the formulation of a Fake and highly partisan January 6 Committee to ask, “what happened?” Will Nancy investigate herself and those on Capitol Hill who didn’t want additional protection, including more police and National Guard, therefore being unprepared despite the large crowd of people that everyone knew was coming? Will Nancy and her Committee study the massive Voter Fraud that took place during the 2020 Presidential Election, particularly in swing states, that was the reason hundreds of thousands of people came pouring into Washington and, therefore, must be a big factor in the final Committee Report? Now would be a very good time to study the large scale Voter Fraud in our Presidential Election. Will Nancy release the thousands of hours of tapes so we can see the extent to which ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter played a role, while also revealing “who killed Ashli Babbitt?” A real and thorough investigation of this must be done—and what about all of the violence, murders, riots, and fires that took place in Democrat run cities throughout the United States by ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter, with virtually no consequence for this death and destruction? Will Nancy look into the vicious partisan investigations of Conservatives and Republicans that are taking place by prosecutors all over the Country? The five-year investigation of me, and all that so many have been through, including the fake Russia Russia Russia charge, and including the local Democrat-controlled New York prosecutors who work around the clock to get President Donald Trump, while murderers, drug dealers, and human traffickers go free!

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, the never-Trump Republican appointed to the partisan panel by Pelosi, also managed to squeeze out some tears (see photo below) in his bid to take the Oscar from Schiff.

“Like all Americans, I am frustrated that six months after a deadly riot breached the United States Capitol for several hours on live television … we still don’t know exactly what happened. Why? Because many in my party have treated this as just another partisan fight. It’s toxic, and it’s a disservice to the officers and their families, to the staff and employees on the Capitol Complex, and to the American people who deserve the truth,” Kinzinger blubbered on during his opening statement.

