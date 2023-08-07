Democrats revive proposal to impose 1,000 percent tax on purchase of AR-15s

by WorldTribune Staff, August 7, 2023

If they can’t outright ban the AR-15, Democrats are looking to make the firearms so expensive that many Americans can’t afford them.

House Democrats have re-introduced legislation to impose a 1,000 percent tax on AR-15s and other so-called “assault weapons” as well as “high capacity” magazines.

The tax would force the price of a $500 firearm to jump to $5,000 and “a weapon that normally costs $2,000 would force customers to pay more than $20,000,” Breitbart News reported.

The National Rifle Association’s (NRA) Institute for Legislative Action says there are multiple reasons why gun control isn’t effective at ending violent crime or gun violence. These include “Criminals Don’t Obey Gun Control Laws” and “The vast majority of criminals obtained their firearms through other means” than legal avenues.

Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia and 24 other Democrats are behind the tax, which they also unsuccessfully pushed last year.

“Congress must take action to stem the flood of weapons of war into American communities, which have taken a terrible toll in Uvalde, Buffalo, Tulsa and too many other places,” Beyer said last year. “Again and again assault weapons designed for use on the battlefield have been used in mass shootings at schools, grocery stores, hospitals, churches, synagogues, malls, theaters, bars and so on.”

Under Democrat control in 2022, the House passed an assault weapons ban and an expansive gun safety bill, but neither of those measures moved in the 50-50 split Senate.

As the NRA notes, “Cities with the Strictest Gun Control Have the Highest Crime Rates.”

The Democrats’ proposed 1,000 percent tax would also be imposed on any “semiautomatic assault weapon,” which last year’s bill defined as a semiautomatic rifle or pistol with a fixed magazine of 10 rounds or more or that have other various features.

The NRA argues that gun control advocates invented the term “assault weapon” to “deliberately confuse the public and advance the political cause of gun control.” The NRA says the term “assault rifle” applies only to automatic weapons, while gun control advocates are looking to put controls on semi-automatic weapons.

Fully automatic weapons discharge rounds continuously while the trigger is pulled, and the NRA has said these weapons are used by the U.S. armed services but are not easily obtained by the public, unlike semi-automatic weapons that fire just a single round.

