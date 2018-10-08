Democrats in crisis: After Kavanaugh disaster, hard Left dominating party more than ever

by WorldTribune Staff, October 8, 2018

While a Democratic Party increasingly controlled by the far Left digs in for the 2018 midterms, “for once, the GOP may well be ready for the fight,” a columnist wrote.

With President Donald Trump “whipping congressional Republicans into fighting shape and Democrats heeding the progressive siren call to keep lobbing bombs instead of practicing pragmatic politics, the GOP may reap even more political hay out of this vicious battle than they have already with their confirmation victory,” Joe Schaeffer wrote for LibertyNation.com on Oct. 7.

An online petition to impeach Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which has already amassed over 125,000 signatures, is just one of many signs that “the hard Left activists who make up more and more of the party’s grassroots base with each passing day will not let Democrat politicians move on from the battle so easily,” Schaeffer wrote.

The Left has made it clear that they expect Democrats to move to impeach Kavanaugh if they retake the House in next month’s midterm elections.

Heidi Hess, co-director of the group CREDO Action, said: “We will particularly focus on making sure House Democrats know that progressives expect them to use their full power to get Kavanaugh off the bench if they gain control of the House. A majority of Americans opposed Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court and we believe a majority will ultimately support his impeachment as well.”

Schaeffer noted that Sen. Dianne Feinstein, California Democrat, reacted to Kavanaugh’s confirmation “with a tweet squarely aimed at this leftist grassroots base. Feinstein listed a litany of causes dear to the left that she says will now be threatened by a ‘far right’ Supreme Court.

Feinstein tweeted: “The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh shifts the court far to the right, putting women’s reproductive rights, civil rights, environmental protections, worker’s rights, the ability to implement gun safety rules and the ability to hold presidents accountable at risk for a generation.”

California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, a potential 2020 presidential contender, “took the therapeutic approach so often seen with mourning leftists after a political defeat,” Schaeffer wrote. “In a pair of tweets, Harris framed Kavanaugh’s confirmation as a health threat to sexual abuse survivors.”

Another potential 2020 contender for Democrats, New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, gave a speech in Iowa which, Schaeffer noted, “often resembled an evangelical minister preaching a sermon.”

Booker urged Democrats to take their outrage to the polls. “I ask you how long until we turn the tide of division and despair,” the senator said. “I want you to know, not long. Because it’s not long until November.”

President Donald Trump, “fresh off another glowing victory, believes he will be able to use the disgust felt by many Americans at the ugly personal campaign against Kavanaugh to further remake the Republican Party in line with his agenda,” Schaeffer wrote. “Trump is already being given major credit for his tough offensive in support of Kavanaugh. By forcefully speaking out for Kavanaugh, the president helped Republicans stand tall when they have so often before shrunk back in fear over attacks bearing the dreaded ‘sexist’ or ‘racist’ labels.”

GOP leaders “seemed to positively welcome the over-the-top outrage dispensed by Democrats, displaying a new-found sense of grit and glee for the fight,” Schaeffer wrote.

As Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “The mob didn’t win. We protected the presumption of innocence in this country. It applies in all walks of life and certainly in Supreme Court confirmations.”

