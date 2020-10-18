Democrats believe they can dismiss Hunter Biden evidence by questioning the source

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 18, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is not a reliable source, many Democrats are screeching in an attempt to shoot down the New York Post’s blockbuster story on Biden family corruption.

Then there is Rep. Adam Schiff, who believes everything that doesn’t come from CNN, MSNBC, The New York Times and all of the other Democrat media outlets is “Russian disinformation.”

The laptop exists. The contents of the laptop exist.

The laptop was not Rudy Giuliani’s. The laptop was not the Kremlin’s.

The laptop belonged to Hunter Biden.

Democrat media personality Chris Wallace is one of those who insists Giuliani is not a reliable source.

Wallace said: “I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified, and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it’s just true.”

But, then again, Wallace and his fellow Democrat media mavens believe “anonymous” is a reliable source.

In fact, the major media loves “anonymous.” It had no problem with the “anonymous” source who, illegally, leaked President Donald Trump’s tax records to the New York Times.

It was Wallace’s own network, Fox News, which in a Friday report confirmed from one of the people copied on one of the Hunter Biden emails from the laptop that it was authentic.

John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop where the laptop was dropped off, has said Hunter Biden’s lawyer, George Mesires, called him on Oct. 13 and asked for the computer to be returned. Mesires followed up with an email to Isaac, the Gateway Pundit noted in an Oct. 17 report.

It has been widely reported that the FBI had the files from the laptop for a year. There are no reports of the FBI charging anyone for fabricating evidence in the Hunter Biden laptop case.

Meanwhile, Schiff, whose mind seems to be stuck on a continuous loop of “Russia disinformation”, told CNN on Friday that the revelations from a slew of emails on the Hunter Biden laptop was definitely part of — wait for it — a Russian disinformation campaign.

“We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin,” Schiff said. “That’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about this vice president and his son.”

Schiff added that President Donald Trump is “only too happy to have Kremlin help in trying to amplify” the Biden corruption story.

The Wall Street Journal editorial board in May accused Schiff of spreading “falsehoods shamelessly about Russia and Donald Trump for three years even as his own committee gathered contrary evidence.”

