‘Democrats are pedophiles’: Lesley Stahl on ’60 Minutes’ left speechless

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2023

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) entered the corporate media lion’s den, sitting for an interview with Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes.”

When Stahl asked Greene about her a prior claim that “Democrats are a party of pedophiles,” Greene doubled down on the assertion, leaving Stahl at a loss for words.

“I would definitely say so,” she said. “They support grooming children.”

“They are not pedophiles,” Stahl said, in one of the interview’s rare instances of pushback. “Why would you say that?”

“Democrats—Democrats support, even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” Greene fired back. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

Stahl, appearing befuddled, moved on leaving her well-earned left-liberal narrative credibility in shreds.

MTG calls out grooming and leaves Lesley Stahl literally speechless pic.twitter.com/ozS31Zdy2k — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 2, 2023

A cavalcade of, as Kane at Citizen Free Press would put it, butthurt leftists lined up to berate Stahl, who they say really crossed the line by referring to MTG as “smart and fearless.”

On MTG’s interview with 60 Minutes, Whoopi calls her comments condemning grooming kids and sex changes for kids “ridiculous rhetoric.”

Sara Haines says MTG “sounds really dumb” talking about “LGBTQ+” and “gender-affirming care.” She claims it’s not about sex. pic.twitter.com/lt6wQUV6rL — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) April 3, 2023

Dear @60Minutes, Now that your promotional feature on racist Marjorie Taylor Greene has finished airing, I just wanted to tell you I’ve been watching your program for 3 decades. I will never watch 60 Minutes again. Shame on you for trying to normalize fascism in America. Shame! — Jason Overstreet (@JasonOverstreet) April 2, 2023

I have been on a month-long book tour, pushing the importance of tougher interviews & need for follow-up Qs. I had a piece in The Atlantic on how to deal with Gish Galloping by bad faith interviewees. And then… Leslie Stahl goes & does *that* interview with MTG. Kill. Me. Now. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 3, 2023

