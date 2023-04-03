‘Democrats are pedophiles’: Lesley Stahl on ’60 Minutes’ left speechless

by WorldTribune Staff, April 3, 2023

Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (MTG) entered the corporate media lion’s den, sitting for an interview with Lesley Stahl on “60 Minutes.”

When Stahl asked Greene about her a prior claim that “Democrats are a party of pedophiles,” Greene doubled down on the assertion, leaving Stahl at a loss for words.

“I would definitely say so,” she said. “They support grooming children.”

“They are not pedophiles,” Stahl said, in one of the interview’s rare instances of pushback. “Why would you say that?”

“Democrats—Democrats support, even Joe Biden, the president himself, supports children being sexualized and having transgender surgeries,” Greene fired back. “Sexualizing children is what pedophiles do to children.”

Stahl, appearing befuddled, moved on leaving her well-earned left-liberal narrative credibility in shreds.

A cavalcade of, as Kane at Citizen Free Press would put it, butthurt leftists lined up to berate Stahl, who they say really crossed the line by referring to MTG as “smart and fearless.”

