Democrat Party official pulls knife on Trump supporters in Portland

by WorldTribune Staff, October 6, 2020

An official with the Democratic Party of Washington County was arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Portland when a man pulled the knife and began threatening a group from the Oregon Women For Trump organization who were holding a rally to support the president, reports say.

Clayton John Callahan, who is the communications director for the Democratic Party Of Washington County, a suburban county just west of Portland, was booked into jail on unlawful use of a weapon charges.

“He pulled a very sharp knife and threatened the Republican women,” PJ Media contributor Victoria Taft noted in a Facebook post.

Oregon Women For Trump tweeted on Sunday: “OWFT had a Trump Convoy today in Portland. We were approached and threatened by a knife weilding democrat leader from Washington Co. Democrat party!”

Some on Twitter noted that the arrest record of Callahan was posted on the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on Oct. 4, but has since mysteriously disappeared.

A cached version is below:

