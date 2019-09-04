Democrat Party governance and the top 20 U.S. cities by murder rate

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2019

Of the 20 cities in the United States with the highest murder rates only one has a Republican mayor and most have been under Democratic Party rule for decades — in some cases more than a century — an analysis said.

St. Louis tops the list with 64.9 murders per 100,000 population, according to the analysis by David W. Goetze, a retired Army major with the Military Police Corps who focuses on election fraud in North Carolina.

St. Louis has not had a Republican mayor since 1949.

For the list, Goetze said he used data from the U.S. Bureau of the Census, Wikipedia and CBS News.

Following St. Louis is Baltimore with 51.1 murders per 100,000 population. Baltimore has not had a Republican mayor since 1967.

Another city racked by violence, New Orleans, has not had a Republican mayor for 147 years, since 1872, the analysis noted. New Orleans is third on the list at 40.6 murders per 100,000 population.

The only non-Democrat mayors for top 20 cities with the highest murder rates are Las Vegas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The mayor of Last Vegas, sixth on the list, is an independent. Vegas has not had a Republican mayor since 1975. The city’s murder rate is 31.4 per 100,000 residents.

Tulsa, in 14th place, is the only city on the list with a Republican mayor. Tulsa has a murder rate of 18.6 per 100,000 population, according to the analysis.

Other cities on the list:

Detroit: Fourth with 40.6 murders per 100,000 residents. Has been run by Democrats since 1962.

Cleveland: Fifth on the list with 33.7 murders per 100,000 population. Cleveland last had a GOP mayor in 1989.

Kansas City, Missouri: Last had a Republican mayor in 1991. Kansas City is seventh on the list with 31.2 murders per 100,000 residents.

Memphis: Eighth on the list with 27.1 murders per 100,000 population, Memphis last had a GOP mayor in 1982.

Newark, New Jersey: Ninth on the list at 25.6 murders per 100,000 residents. Newark last had a Republican mayor in 1953.

Chicago: The Windy City hasn’t had a GOP mayor since 1931. It sits at 10th on the list with 24 murders per 100,000 residents.

Cincinnati: Eleventh on the list at 23.8 murders per 100,000 population, Cincy hasn’t had a Republican mayor since 1984.

Philadelphia: Hasn’t had a GOP mayor since 1952. Philly is 12th on the list at 20.2 murders per 100,000 residents.

Milwaukee: The Wisconsin metropolis, 13th on the list at 20 murders per 100,00 residents, last had a Republican mayor in 1960.

Pittsburgh: At 18.5 murders per 100,000 residents, Pittsburgh is 15th on the list. It last had a GOP mayor in 1934.

Indianapolis: The Indiana capital, 16th on the list at 17.7 murders per 100,000 population, is one of the few on the list to only recently have a GOP mayor. That was in 2016.

Louisville: Last had a GOP mayor in 1969. Louisville is 17th on the list at 17.5 murders per 100,000 residents.

Oakland: Has not had a Republican mayor since 1961. Oakland is 18th on the list at 17.1 murders per 100,000 population.

Washington, D.C.: Has never had a Republican mayor since it has been administered by a popularly elected mayor and district council (1975). The nation’s capital is 19th on the list at 17 murders per 100,000 residents.

Atlanta: Has not had a Republican mayor since 1879. The Georgia capital is 20th on the list with 16.7 murders per 100,000 residents.

“Democrats want us to believe that we will all be safer and better off if only we elect them and put them in charge,” Goetze said, adding the list posted to Facebook “shows just how well they are doing in some of our largest cities to make folks ‘safe.’ ”

