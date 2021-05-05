Democrat joy as Facebook upholds indefinite ban on popular former president

by WorldTribune Staff, May 5, 2021

Big Tech censorship was allowed to “destroy and decimate our Electoral Process,” former President Donald Trump charged on Wednesday as Republicans threatened to break up Facebook after the behemoth’s Oversight Board upheld an indefinite ban on the popular former president.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our Country,” Trump said.

“Free Speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The People of our Country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our Electoral Process.”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy had a warning for Big Tech: “Facebook is more interested in acting like a Democrat Super PAC than a platform for free speech and open debate. If they can ban President Trump, all conservative voices could be next. A House Republican majority will rein in big tech power over our speech.”

Facebook’s Oversight Board said in a statement: “The Board has upheld Facebook’s decision on January 7, 2021, to restrict then-President Donald Trump’s access to posting content on his Facebook page and Instagram account.”

Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows told Fox News’s “America’s Newsroom”: “It is a sad day for America. It’s a sad day for Facebook because I can tell you, a number of members of Congress are now looking at: Do they break up Facebook, do they make sure that they don’t have a monopoly? And I can tell you that it is two different standards, one for Donald Trump and one for a number of other people that are on their sites.”

Democrats praised Facebook’s decision.

“There’s no Constitutional protection for using social media to incite an insurrection,” California Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted. “Trump is willing to do anything for himself no matter the danger to our country. His big lies have cost America dearly. And until he stops, Facebook must ban him. Which is to say, forever.”

California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna tweeted: “I support the [Facebook] Oversight Board’s nuanced decision to uphold the suspension which is consistent with the principles I have articulated to balance ethical community standards with user speech.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted: “Disgraceful. For every liberal celebrating Trump’s social media ban, if the Big Tech oligarchs can muzzle the former President, what’s to stop them from silencing you?”

Meanwhile, Trump on Tuesday appeared to launch a new communications platform that allows him to reach the huge following he once had on social media.

The platform appears on Trump’s personal website. It includes social-media-like posts from the former president that can be shared to Facebook and Twitter.

The Epoch Times noted: “It’s not clear whether the website will be developed into a full-fledged social media website. Currently, it’s not possible to create user accounts or reply to Trump’s posts, and Trump is the only poster.”

