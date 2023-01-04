Democrat governor fires attorney general after she sued JP Morgan over Epstein ties 

by WorldTribune Staff, January 4, 2023

The Democrat governor of the U.S. Virgin Islands fired the territory’s top prosecutor after she filed a lawsuit against a top investment bank over its alleged ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Attorney General Denise George filed the federal lawsuit in Manhattan the last week of December, accusing JPMorgan Chase of failing to report suspicious financial activity by its client Epstein at his U.S. Virgins Islands villa on St. James Island while benefiting financially from a sex trafficking operation.

Soon after the lawsuit was filed, Gov. Albert Bryan announced he had fired George.

“I relieved Denise George of her duties as attorney general,” Bryan said in a statement. “I thank her for her service to the people of the territory during the past four years as attorney general and wish her the best in her future endeavors.”

While Bryan did not give a reason for his firing of George, The Virgin Islands Consortium cited sources who said Bryan was increasingly frustrated with the territory’s top prosecutor, and her suing the bank.

Not informing Bryan of the lawsuit was the final straw, the sources said.

The lawsuit sought Epstein-tied profits from the bank as well as penalties and damages. With George fired, it was not immediately clear what would happen to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit came less than a month after George settled a sex trafficking case against Epstein’s estate and co-defendants for over $105 million.

In late November, two anonymous women who were allegedly trafficked by Epstein filed suit against JPMorgan Chase and Deutsche Bank, claiming they were “complicit” in his crimes.”

