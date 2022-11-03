Democrat field organizer in Nevada caught on video disrespecting Latino voters

by WorldTribune Staff, November 3, 2022

Project Veritas Action on Thursday released a new video showing a field organizer for the Nevada Democrat Party denigrating Latinos and saying he is not surprised that they are moving towards conservative candidates in Nevada, which he attributes to sexism and homophobia.

The field organizer, Isaac Gudino, says in the video that if incumbent Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto loses her seat to Republican Adam Laxalt it “will be” because of “Latino Republicans.”

In the video, Isaac Gudino, a Nevada Democrat Party field organizer says: “Have you ever like, spoken to like, a Hispanic? Because when you do, it makes more sense … That’s everybody’s issue of conflating like, ‘Hispanics only care about immigration. That’s it.’ You ever talk to, like, again … they’re just ‘muy machismo.’ Like, ‘Hey, you know, I don’t like gay people and s***.’ It’s just, it’s normal to me. It doesn’t surprise me anymore.”

Gudino adds:

“Like, if there’s any reason we [Nevada Democrats] lose, it will be [because of] Latino Republicans.”

“I saw like a f***ing Spanish [sign] — I don’t really speak [Spanish], but I can read a little bit and it was just like, ‘The Party of Freedom, The Party of Liberty,’ and it was all in Spanish. And I was just like, ‘They’re talking about being ‘Pro-Life’ and being ‘Pro-Family.’ It was like, ‘The Latino Way.’ I was like, ‘Oh, now they — somebody got smart enough to write their s*** in Spanish.’ ”

Laxalt leads in most polls. The Hill/Emerson poll has Laxalt up by 5 points.

