Defendants found guilty in Whitmer kidnapping plot retrial

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News August 23, 2022

Two defendants who were retried in the FBI-concocted plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been found guilty.

A jury in Grand Rapids on Tuesday found Adam Fox guilty on counts of conspiracy to kidnap and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Barry Croft was found guilty on counts of conspiracy to kidnap, possession of a weapon of mass destruction, and possession of a destructive device.

The weapon of mass destruction charge covers everything from biological, radioactive and chemical devices to bombs, grenades, missiles and mines.

In the Whitmer case, prosecutors repeatedly referred to homemade, improvised explosive devices.

The law covers the use, threat, attempt or conspiracy to use a weapon of mass destruction.

American Greatness reporter Julie Kelly, who has covered the case extensively and broke major stories on the depth of the FBI’s involvement in creating the plot to kidnap Whitmer, fired off a series of tweets in response to Tuesday’s verdict:

Shame on Judge Jonker. He rigged this trial so much the jury had little choice. *In both trials, withheld from jury hundreds of incriminating texts between FBI handlers and informants *Refused to compel appearance by Steve Robeson, lowlife informant who aided in the hoax… — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) August 23, 2022

A statement released by Whitmer’s office lauded the verdict:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has released the following statement regarding today’s verdicts…@FOX17 https://t.co/yVo79z9S09 pic.twitter.com/Uu9PXNi5ox — Michael E Martin (@MichaelMartinGR) August 23, 2022

