Defamation attorney Lin Wood plans to sue major influencers for defamation

by WorldTribune Staff, December 3, 2021

In his first interview after being acquitted, Kyle Rittenhouse claimed attorneys Lin Wood and John Pierce left him in jail for 87 days away from his family and took advantage of him by raising money off of him instead of setting him free.

The accusations were repeated by major media and other influencers, Wood said, without contacting him for a response.

Wood, a legendary defamation attorney for others, said he is now preparing to sue those influencers for defamation against himself.

Wood was the lead attorney in Nicholas Sandmann’s defamation suits against a number of media companies, including CNN and The Washington Post. He also represented Richard Jewell, the security guard falsely accused in the Centennial Olympic Park bombing in Atlanta in 1996.

Wood in recent years has been an outspoken Christian and in the past year has called daily for forensic audits in all 50 states with admonitions like “Fix 2020 or Bust!!!”.

Wood noted in a Telegram post:

So the Deep State attempt to use Kyle Rittenhouse to assassinate my character and reputation failed miserably. Fair minded and informed people know the TRUTH.

On my time, I will sue everyone of the republishers of the blatant lies for defamation. I am already in discussions with my attorneys.

The accusations against me are undeniably FALSE.

The false statements defamed me in falsely accusing me of a variety of crimes and wrongdoing.

There is not one iota of evidence to support them.

There were published with actual malice, i.e., with actual knowledge of falsity or with a reckless disregard for the TRUTH.

NONE of the republishers even bothered to contact me to obtain my side of the story.

NONE of the republishers even bothered to contact #FightBack for its side of the story.

Pure false hit piece.

Makes for a slam dunk winner case of defamation. How do I know? Check my record or better yet, just ask The Washington Post, NBC, CBS, and CNN. …

