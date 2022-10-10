Death of Rep. Sean Casten’s 17-year-old daughter: ‘She was fine and then her heart stopped’

by WorldTribune Staff, October 10, 2022

On June 13, Gwen Casten, the 17-year-old daughter of Illinois Democrat Rep. Sean Casten, died in her sleep.

According to a statement released by the family on Oct. 7, she died of sudden cardiac arrhythmia.

Rep. Casten said Gwen was a happy and healthy young woman who was looking forward to starting her freshman year at the University of Vermont.

“This past June, our daughter, Gwen Casten, died of a sudden cardiac arrhythmia. In layman’s terms, she was fine, and then her heart stopped,” the statement said.

“We don’t know what caused the arrhythmia, and likely never will. Gwen was a healthy 2022 teenager. She ate well, exercised, got regular check-ups, didn’t suffer from any behavioral health issues, and had close relationships with family and friends. She was fully vaccinated, and quarantined after occasional positive, asymptomatic COVID tests during the omicron wave. She had just come home from an evening with friends, went to bed and didn’t wake up.”

Steve Kirsch, executive director of the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation, has noted that “Healthy young kids rarely died in their sleep before the Covid vaccine rolled out. I don’t know of a single doctor who has even heard of this happening prior to the Covid vaccines rolling out. Now it is the ‘new normal.’ ”

In a substack.com post shortly after Gwen Casten’s death, Kirsch listed several instances in which young people died in their sleep after getting the Covid jab.

• One of the doctors I talk to on a regular basis had this happen to one of his staff members, a 21-year-old male who was super fit. He died in his sleep less than 24 hours after taking the jab. I only talk to a couple of doctors on a regular basis, so this isn’t cherry picking.

• I was just writing about another child, perfectly healthy 15-year-old Odin Robinson of Santa Rosa, who died in his sleep just two days after his Pfizer shot. The death was determined to be from the vaccine.

• I know of a 7-year-old who died in his sleep right after his vaccine shot. Unfortunately, I’m not allowed to talk about it publicly other than to say it happened.

• There are other cases such as the one in Australia; that one was very public. It happened to the president of the Australian Medical Association South Australia. Perfectly healthy. Dies in her sleep. No cause determined.

• We had the father of 17-year-old Sean Hartman on the VSRF show (Episode #33) just 8 days ago! Sean died in his sleep too! He was perfectly healthy before he died. His mother found him on the floor dead. The family talked to doctors and learned that the vaccine was determined to have caused his death. The Canadian health authorities were so embarrassed by this death that when the father went public with it asking for answers, they removed his video testimony from the public record because it makes them look bad for recommending a vaccine that kills kids in their sleep.

• Jacob Cylnick, a 13-year-old Michigan boy, also died in his sleep just three days after getting a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The CDC has been investigating the case for almost a year. It’s still just a mystery.

“All of these deaths are considered mysteries. All of the kids were vaccinated with the Covid vaccine.”

Kirsch noted: The only clues we have to these mysterious deaths are:

1. It doesn’t happen to the unvaccinated.

2. It didn’t happen before the Covid vaccines rolled out.

3. It usually happens very shortly after the Covid shot.

