Deadline ignored: DOJ refuses to turn over Biden interview transcript with special counsel

February 21, 2024

The Biden Department of Justice failed to turn over the transcript of Joe Biden’s interview with special counsel Robert Hur after the House Judiciary and Oversight Committees requested it by Monday as relevant to the impeachment inquiry.

The House Oversight Committee gave the DOJ until Monday, Feb. 19 at 5 p.m. to respond. The DOJ did not turn over the transcript or other documents that were requested, sources with both committees told The Daily Caller.

“We haven’t received what we requested and everything is on the table as to what is next,” a Judiciary committee spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

“The DOJ has not provided the materials requested and the committees will soon follow up about the chairmen’s request,” an Oversight committee spokesperson told the Daily Caller.

Hur said in his report detailing Biden’s handling of classified documents, released on Feb. 8, that he decided not to pursue charges against Biden in large part because of the 81-year-old Biden’s declining mental state.

In a five-hour interview with the Biden on Oct. 8-9 of last year, Hur noted that Biden seemed to forget when his vice presidency began and ended as well as when his late son, Beau Biden, died.

Prior to the release of the report, the White House reportedly pressured the special counsel to remove passages on Biden’s memory lapses, but the concerns about Biden’s age have instead dominated the discourse surrounding the report.

🚨BREAKING🚨 We are giving the Justice Department until February 19 at 5p to produce the transcript of President Biden’s interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur and other documents included in the report that relate to our impeachment inquiry. Americans deserve transparency… pic.twitter.com/JtVZ2LY3nz — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) February 12, 2024

