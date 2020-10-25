‘Dark Winter’: Biden set to usher in era of fear, lockdowns, high taxes and strangling regulations

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 25, 2020

During Thursday’s debate, Democrat candidate Joe Biden predicted Americans would soon be experiencing a “Dark Winter” due to the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump has said many times that Americans must learn to live with coronavirus and not let it overtake their lives. Trump wants the nation open, including all businesses and schools.

Biden on Thursday said Americans are “learning to die” with covid and that U.S. citizens are in for a “Dark Winter” ahead.

The Democrat candidate has vowed to shut down America if the so-called “experts”, who have been wrong consistently when it comes to covid, advise him to.

Biden also said he will go to every governor and urge them to mandate wearing masks in their states. “And if they refuse, I’ll go to the mayors and county executives and get local masking requirements in place nationwide,” he said, adding that he will mandate mask-wearing at all federal buildings and all interstate transportation.

Biden went on to claim that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has said that wearing masks would save 100,000 lives from now until the beginning of next year. The CDC made no such claim.

Beyond covid, however, analysts say Dark Winter would entail the entirety of a Biden/Harris administration.

A Biden/Harris administration would impose higher taxes on all Americans, implement regulations that would stifle small business, and re-impose the Obamacare individual mandate in which Americans are forced to pay a fine if they don’t enroll in Obamacare.

Tax policy analysts have said that Biden’s $4 trillion tax hike would devastate the middle class despite Biden’s claim that only those making over $400,000 would be hit.

“It is absolutely a fraud to suggest that all the money that’s going to be needed is going to come from the rich and the super-rich,” said Home Depot co-founder Ken Langone.

“The middle class will be in peril and when you take money out of the hands of the middle class, you do a dramatic impact negatively on the economy,” Langone said. “The middle class will not be exempt. Tragically, it will punish them.”

The Left is perpetuating a fantasy and misleading the American people by contending that all the funds needed for the agenda Biden has promised them will come from taxing the rich and raising the corporate tax.

Biden plans to repeal President Donald Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. The largest of Trump’s tax cuts went to the bottom 40 percent of U.S. households.

The Tax Foundation has said that Biden’s policy would result in a decline in after-tax income for “all” U.S. taxpayers.

“The only way a tax increase will generate revenues is to go after the middle class. That’s where the numbers are,” Langnoe said, adding that “these people are being misled.”

Gene Marks, founder of The Marks Group small business consulting firm, noted: “To add further salt to the wounds, Biden is pushing for a $15 an hour national minimum wage, an increase for overtime pay, more restrictions on independent contractors and a return of the regulatory-laden Obamacare rules. He’s supported by unions, environmental and labor groups who are arguing for more restrictions on employer practices. All of these things will be more costly for small businesses if he’s elected.”





“Meanwhile, Trump pushes for fewer regulations, lower taxes and a return to the booming markets, free trade and lower unemployment rates that we enjoyed before COVID. And once a vaccine is out and things get back to normal, we may very well see that,” Marks said.

Biden’s steep corporate tax increase from 21 percent to 28 percent would also hit many small businesses organized as corporations.

“Biden’s corporate tax hike will also directly cause utility bills to rise in all 50 states, hitting small businesses with higher electric, gas, and water bills,” Americans for Tax Reform noted.

“Biden has been lying about taxes for a while. When he ran for Vice President in 2008 he repeatedly said he would not support any form of any tax that imposed even ‘one single penny’ of tax increase on any American making less than $250,000. Biden shattered that promise upon taking office.”

Biden has also he will re-impose the Obamacare individual mandate tax if he is elected. Most households liable for this tax make less than $50,000 per year.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act signed by Trump eliminated the individual mandate, in which taxpayers were paying between $695 and $2,085 for not enrolling in Obamacare. Biden will re-impose that mandate.

Biden has also pledged to ban Right to Work laws which protect 166 million Americans in 27 states, more than half the U.S. population. Right to Work laws allow workers the freedom of employment without forced membership in a labor union or forced payment to a union boss.

Joe Biden said: “We should change the federal law [so] that there is no Right to Work allowed anywhere in the country. For real. Not a joke. Not a joke.”

“No one should have to pay someone for the right to have a job. Forced union dues were recognized as wrong when Congress passed the Taft-Hartley Act of 1947,” said Grover Norquist, president of Americans for Tax Reform. “Everyone in a free country has the right to work without being asked to pay off union bosses.”

The 27 Right to Work states are: Florida, Wisconsin, Michigan, Iowa, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Texas, Tennessee, Indiana, Kentucky, Nevada, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, West Virginia, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Arkansas, Idaho, Utah, Kansas.

A member of Biden’s advisory committee on trade has said the Democrat will also likely implement a “very high” carbon tax. Such a tax could approach nearly a separate $2 trillion tax hike, according to estimates. Biden himself is on record in support of a carbon tax.

“There is, pending in the United States, significant legislation that I think is likely to gain support from a Biden administration to impose a carbon tax in the United States that would also have as part of it an import border adjustment as well as an export rebate,” Jennifer Hillman, a former World Trade Organization judge and member of the Biden campaign’s external advisory committee on trade, said while participating in a virtual event hosted by Politico.

The period between the 5th and 15th centuries are known as the Dark Ages. If Biden/Harris get into the White House, Americans should prepare for a long Dark Winter.

