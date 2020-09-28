Dangerous covid template: ‘Climate lockdowns’ are next, conservatives warn

by WorldTribune Staff, September 28, 2020

Coronavirus lockdown orders imposed in the U.S. and other nations are providing a blueprint for leftists for future “climate shutdowns,” conservative analysts say.

“When covid came along and the entire world went into a grip of fear and immediately started locking down, everything the climate activists had been demanding almost happened almost overnight,” Climate Depot’s Marc Morano said in an email. “In short, the covid lockdown is a trial run for the climate lockdown.”

In an article last week titled “Avoiding a Climate Lockdown”, Mariana Mazzucato, a University College London economics professor, warned that in “the near future, the world may need to resort to lockdowns again — this time to tackle a climate emergency.”

“Under a ‘climate lockdown,’ governments would limit private-vehicle use, ban consumption of red meat, and impose extreme energy-saving measures, while fossil-fuel companies would have to stop drilling,” Mazzucato wrote. “To avoid such a scenario, we must overhaul our economic structures and do capitalism differently.”

Mazzucato serves on the UN Committee for Development Policy and is an adviser to European governments.

Bill Gates wrote in an Aug. 4 op-ed: “As awful as this pandemic is, climate change could be worse.”

Mazzucato’s article appeared on Project Syndicate, which is billed as “the world’s opinion page” and is funded by, among others, Gates and George Soros.

In a Friday interview with Bloomberg television, Mazzucato criticized the granting of coronavirus recovery funds to oil-and-gas companies.

“Last year, the International Panel on Climate Change argued that we just have 10 years left, 10 years left until climate breakdown basically is irreversible, but in 2019, so just last year, subsidies for fossil-fuel companies were estimated at something like $20 billion a year in the U.S. and $55 billion a year in the European Union,” she said, adding, “What we actually need is a new social compact.”

Mazzucato’s website says her research has been funded by the Ford Foundation, the Institute for New Economic Thinking, and Soros’s Open Society Foundations.

In July, the World Economic Forum launched the Great Reset Initiative to “jointly and urgently build the foundations of our economic and social system for a fairer, sustainable and more resilient post-covid future.”

“They are not letting a crisis go to waste,” said Morano, who released last week the film “Climate Hustle 2.”

“They’re calling for a socialist great reset against capitalism. They’re going to try to morph climate and covid together and you’re going to go from a covid lockdown to a climate lockdown,” Morano said.

University of Colorado Boulder professor Roger Pielke Jr. tweeted: “I can think of nothing more effective to sap support for climate policy than threatening a ‘climate lockdown,’ ”

