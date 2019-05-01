Daimler has no clue how Kim Jong-Un got its armored limousines

by WorldTribune Staff, May 1, 2019

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un has raised eyebrows at recent high-profile summits by arriving in grand style in stretch limousines made by Daimler.

Kim used the limousines at his meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin and both of his earlier summits with U.S. President Donald Trump.

But the German automaker says it has no idea how the North Korean dictator got the limos. Daimler told The Associated Press that it has no business dealings with the North.

The sale of luxury goods to North Korea, including limousines, is banned under UN sanctions.

The AP report noted that Kim “nevertheless had two limos waiting for him at Vladivostok station, a Mercedes Maybach S600 Pullman Guard and a Mercedes Maybach S62.”

Kim is believed to have also used the S600 Pullman Guard for his summits with Trump in Singapore in June last year and in Hanoi in February.

“We have absolutely no idea how those vehicles were delivered to North Korea,” Daimler spokeswoman Silke Mockert said in a written response to the AP. “For Daimler, the correct export of products in conformance with the law is a fundamental principle of responsible entrepreneurial activity.”

Daimler, based in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of the world’s biggest and more prestigious automobile companies. It is one of the biggest providers of high-end passenger cars and the world’s largest producer of trucks above 6 tons.

On its home page, Daimler says it sells vehicles and services in nearly all countries and has production facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa.

North Korea, however, isn’t one of its official customers.

“Our company has had no business connections with North Korea for far more than 15 years now and strictly complies with EU and U.S. embargoes,” Mockert said. “To prevent deliveries to North Korea and to any of its embassies worldwide, Daimler has implemented a comprehensive export control process. Sales of vehicles by third parties, especially of used vehicles, are beyond our control and responsibility.”

Kim’s ability to procure the limousines “is a good example of how porous the international sanctions tend to be,” the AP report said.

According to Daimler, the Mercedes-Benz Pullman limousines offer their passengers “a superbly appointed setting for discreet meetings.”

The version used by Kim is believed to be equipped with all the key communications and entertainment systems so that, according to a company description of the car, its occupants can remain “fully in touch with the rest of the world while enjoying the luxury and comfort of their own very special place in it.”

Your Intel Brief: Geostrategy-Direct __________ Fix The Media Now

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments