D.C. theater cancels production based on Strzok-Page texts

by WorldTribune Staff, May 30, 2019

A theater in Washington, D.C. said it canceled a play billed as a verbatim recital of the anti-Trump text messages sent between FBI agents and lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page due to alleged threats of violence.

“FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers,” written by journalist Phelim McAleer, was reportedly canceled by the Mead Theatre only seven days after the project was announced due to alleged security threats which may have surfaced on Twitter, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

“Media reports have made us aware of undisclosed details about the event and Studio has become aware of the threats of violence made surrounding it which raise legitimate safety and security concerns,” said Studio Theatre, a group of venues that includes the Meade Theatre.

A Twitter user posted a message, which has since been deleted, regarding the play’s showing that read, “lock the doors, and set the theater on fire.” The Hollywood Reporter speculated that this could be the threat to which the theater was referring.

McAleer slammed the theater’s cancellation of his production, saying, “This is censorship of facts that they want to keep hidden from the American people.”

“They are hiding behind ‘safety concerns’ in order to squash diversity of opinions in the theater,” McAleer continued.

McAleer vowed to find another venue for the production, telling the Hollywood Reporter, “The people who run the Studio-Mead Theatre are hypocrites and they are cowards, scared of a play that tells the truth and might challenge their cozy bubble.”

“We will get a venue. The staged reading will go ahead. It will be filmed and released online and everyone will get to see the truth about how the upper echelons of the FBI tried to subvert democracy,” McAleer said.

“FBI Lovebirds: Undercovers” stars Dean Cain as Peter Strzok and Kristy Swanson as Lisa Page.

The production was scheduled to debut for a one-time-only showing at the Mead Theatre in June. It was supposed to show in front of a live audience of only 218 people, but was also to be recorded and put online for free viewing, McAleer said.

An email obtained by the Hollywood Reporter from a representative of Studio Theatre says that the venue had accepted a 25 percent deposit from McAleer for the performance, but would still follow through with its cancellation.

