‘Cyber Pearl Harbor’: Sidney Powell threatens RICO case against foreign voting data fraud network

by WorldTribune Staff, December 17, 2020

Attorney Sidney Powell says evidence she is gathering will prove massive election fraud took place on Nov. 3 and that evidence could turn into a major racketeering case.

“If you come forward now to cooperate with law enforcement, you will be better off,” she warned.

In an interview with Lou Dobbs of Fox Business, Powell also said the evidence will reveal “the connections with the Chinese and other countries that were attacking us in this massive cyber Pearl Harbor, as we called it.”

“We have identities, roles and background of Dominion, Smartmatic people,” Powell said. “This will turn into a massive RICO filing. It is Smartmatic, Dominion Voting Systems, Sequoia, SGO. ”

RICO is the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act best known for its use against organized crime.

“We know that $400 million dollars of money came in to Smartmatic from China only a few weeks before the election — that there are George Soros connections to the entire endeavor — [British political figure] Lord Malloch Brown was part of it along with the other people from Dominion,” Powell said.

“We have evidence of how they flipped the votes, how it was designed to flip the votes, and that all of it happened just as we have been saying it has been,” she said.

“We now have reams and reams of actual documents from Smartmatic and Dominion, including evidence that they planned and executed all of this,” Powell said.

Four names, she said, were central to her investigation: Jorge Rodriguez, a former minister for communications for Venezuela; Khalil Majid Mazzoub, whom Powell identified as a link to the U.S.-designated terrorist group Hizbullah; Gustavo Reyes-Zumeta, a computer programmer; and Antonio Mugica, CEO of the elections technology company Smartmatic, which has been linked in some accounts to Dominion Voting Systems.

Powell said the four individuals “designed and developed the Smartmatic and Dominion programs and machines that included a controller module that allows people to log in and manipulate the vote even as it’s happening. We’re finding more and more evidence of this.”

Smartmatic says its products were used only in one California county in the 2020 election and has consistently denied any claims of wrongdoing or involvement in voter or election fraud past or present. It says it has no involvement with any governments or political parties or with Dominion.

Dominion Voting Systems has also consistently denied any wrongdoing or vulnerabilities in its systems and said that it does not use software owned by Smartmatic and that it has no ownership ties to the governments of China, Cuba, or Venezuela. Dominion products are used in 28 states.

Tech billionaire and entrepreneur Patrick Byrne, however, told The Epoch Times that software created by Smartmatic went through a series of corporate mergers, acquisitions, divestments, and licensing agreements before ending up in at least two of the main commercial voting systems being used in the United States, including Dominion. “Its genetic lineage [goes] back to the software,” he says.

A number of other analysts have signed affidavits to the same effect.

Byrne told The Epoch Times that the manipulation of the voting systems can be traced back to China.

“There’s a chain of command basically from China through Iran to Cuba and Venezuela,” he said. “The Chinese are funding Smartmatic through the Panamanian division of Smartmatic, but it bounces through Venezuela.”

“There is code buried within the Dominion machines that has been turned up that seems to show Chinese provenance.”

“There are Chinese developers under the hood of this stuff back in China who are actually getting their software into the Smartmatic systems which have infiltrated at least two of the main voting systems used domestically.”

