Critics: Notre Dame cathedral being rebuilt as a ‘woke theme park’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 28, 2021

Wokeness has spread like the plague through much of Europe and now appears to have engulfed one of the most iconic Catholic churches in history.

Construction on Notre Dame cathedral began in 1163. It was opened in 1345 and consecrated to the Virgin Mary. In 2019, the Paris landmark was devastated by a suspicious fire.

The reconstruction of Notre Dame, critics say, is France’s version of Build Back Better, a “woke theme park” for social justice warriors.

According to reports, the new Notre Dame will include a “discovery trail” consisting of 14 themed chapels designed to be accessible for non-Catholics. Each of the chapels will be dedicated to social justice issues such as the environment.

Confessional boxes, alters, and classical sculptures will be replaced by trendy art murals. Sound and special lighting effects will create “emotional spaces.”

“It’s as if Disney were entering Notre Dame,” Paris-based architect Maurice Culot told the Telegraph. “What they are proposing to do to Notre Dame would never be done to Westminster Abbey or Saint Peter’s in Rome. It’s a kind of theme park and very childish and trivial given the grandeur of the place.”

Another source told the Telegraph: “Can you imagine the administration of the Holy See allowing something like this in the Sistine Chapel? It would be unimaginable. We are not in an empty space here. This is political correctness gone mad. They want to turn Notre Dame into an experimental liturgical showroom that exists nowhere else whereas it should be a landmark where the slightest change must be handled with great care.”

When Notre Dame’s tower caught fire on April 15, 2019, it was nearly completely destroyed. The roof and spire are being restored, but the new plans, critics say, will also drastically alter portions of the cathedral that were not affected by the fire.

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the church is scheduled to reopen in 2024.

