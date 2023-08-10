‘Criminals are running the city’: Seattle cop slams city, police officials in epic exit letter

by WorldTribune Staff, August 10, 2023

A Seattle police officer with 23 years of service said that the city’s woke leaders have prioritized political correctness over safety and “disregards the rampant lawlessness on our streets.”

“Criminals are running the city,” Lt. Jessica Taylor, who retired on Aug. 1, said.

Rather than complete the standard exit interview form, Taylor wrote a scathing letter slamming Police Chief Adrian Diaz, Mayor Bruce Harrell, and the Seattle City Council for allowing the city to descend into “anarchy & chaos.”

“Chief Diaz, let me tell you, the state of the Seattle Police Department and this city is a disgrace,” Taylor wrote. “The toxic mix of the Seattle City Council’s absurdity, the spinelessness of the Mayor, the leniency of the prosecutor’s office, and your failed leadership has accelerated this city’s downhill slide straight to rock bottom. The problems were already brewing before you came on the scene, but since your arrival, it’s been a free fall into anarchy & chaos.”

The Seattle City Council, Taylor wrote, “has lost touch with reality and is making decisions that defy common sense and basic logic. Their priority is playing politics and pandering to radical ideologies, rather than genuinely serving the city’s and its residents best interests. Their absurd policies have turned Seattle into a playground for anarchists and criminals, and they seem utterly unconcerned with the devastating consequences of their actions.”

Harrell, Seattle’s Democrat mayor, “disregards the rampant lawlessness on our streets,” Taylor wrote.

“Know that this city’s officers and citizens are suffering under your failed leadership and the incompetence of those in power,” Taylor wrote. “The people of this city deserve leaders who will stand up for what’s right, enforce law and order, prosecute those who break it, and prioritize the safety and well-being of its residents above all else. It’s time for a reckoning, and the citizens of Seattle deserve competent leadership.”

In an interview with KTTH host Jason Rantz, Taylor said she suffers from a chronic medical condition called Trigeminal Neuralgia, which causes severe facial pain. When the city implemented its Covid vaccine mandate, she sought an exemption for fear that unknown side effects from the vaccine would have an adverse effect on her condition. Taylor explained in her letter that she was sidelined without pay instead of being granted an exemption.

While she was not allowed to work in 2020, the Seattle Police Department was under siege by the “Defund the Police” movement, which Taylor said had a devastating effect on morale. In the years since, nearly 600 officers have left the department.

Taylor’s interview on the Jason Rantz Show:

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish