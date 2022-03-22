‘Crime tourists’: South Americans with visas are robbing California blind, police say

by WorldTribune Staff, March 22, 2022

It’s the perfect storm for South American criminal enterprises. Taking advantage of the open border policies of Team Biden, the criminals obtain tourist visas and fly into the U.S. to target wealthy neighborhoods in mostly Democrat-controlled cities.

The criminals then take advantage of lax criminal justice laws to conduct their home burglaries, before returning home with the loot while out on bail, according to police.

ABC7 News reported that the surge in home and vehicle burglaries in California is the work of gangs, mostly from Chile.

The Mercury News reported how the so-called “crime tourism” is becoming a major issue for affluent residents in California: “Police in Atherton said Chilean gangs were suspected in six home burglaries there in January, including one in which about $50,000 worth of jewelry and other items was stolen.”

The Chilean gangs’ typical practice “is to wait until a house is empty, then break in at night. They are often out within 10 minutes. They know exactly what they’re looking for and where they’re going,” Atherton Police Chief Steven McCulley said.

An FBI official said crime tourism is an “enormous threat right now in our country” that is growing by the day.

Earlier this year, the FBI busted one of the criminal gangs in Virginia who exploited that state’s lax bail laws to steal more than $2 million in a string of burglaries targeting high-end homes of Asian and Middle Eastern families before skipping bail and fleeing back home, the Daily Mail reported.

The network of thieves were also connected to a $1.2 million jewelry heist in Southern California.

Surveillance video released by Hillsborough police in Northern California showed a burglary crew believed to be from South America targeting a luxury home.

“It’s just one in a series of crimes involving burglars from out of the country, hitting homes in affluent communities up and down the state,” the report said.

Earlier this month, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office arrested a four-man crew that robbed a home in a Camarillo neighborhood.

Officials with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said they documented about 100 cases in 2022 where South Americans traveled to the U.S. to then rob wealthy residents.

Breitbart News reported in January that the East Coast is also seeing a surge in home burglaries committed by South American nationals who are using the nation’s Visa Waiver Program to enter the U.S. before targeting wealthy Asian residents in the Washington, D.C. suburbs.

The Visa Waiver Program allows foreign nationals from a select group of countries to travel to the U.S. for up to 90 days without a visa.

