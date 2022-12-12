‘Crime against humanity’: Group life insurance statistics tell curious story of ‘sudden deaths’

by WorldTribune Staff, December 12, 2022

A new book details a stunning increase in excess mortality among group life insurance policyholders in 2021.

Group life policyholders are those employed with Fortune 500 companies, who tend to be younger and well-educated and are generally the healthiest among us. Before the rollout of the Covid vaccines, they died at one-third the rate of the general U.S. population.

In 2020, the general U.S. population had higher excess mortality than group life holders, but in 2021, that flipped, author Edward Dowd notes in his new book, “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 and 2022“. Ages 25 through 64 of the group life policyholders suddenly experienced 40% excess mortality, compared to 32% in the general population.

In short, a far healthier subset of the population suddenly died at a higher rate than the general population.

Dowd says the data show the Covid shots are a crime against humanity.

“When this product [the COVID shots] came to market, I was very suspicious because I know a lot about health care,” Dowd says. “I was on Wall Street and I used to analyze health care stocks. I knew that normal vaccines took seven to 10 years to prove effectiveness and safety.

“This was an experimental vaccine, a nontraditional gene therapy that had never been tested on humans. I read the literature on the animal tests and they were an abomination. Then, this thing was approved in 28 days. They got rid of the control group. I knew it was Operation Warp Speed, so I was highly suspicious of this whole thing from the get-go.”

Dowd continues: “Then in early 2021, I started hearing anecdotes that people were getting sick and/or injured, or died, from distant friends and relatives. I started reading about sudden athlete deaths, [and] suspected the vaccine right away. I didn’t have the data that I have now, but I said to myself, ‘You know, I’m going to look at insurance company results, funeral home results.’

“That eventually led to excess mortality statistics … I’m known as ‘the excess mortality guy’ right now. What I’ve learned through my own personal experience is that Pharma is, on the whole, mostly fraudulent. Most drugs that have been approved by the FDA [U.S. Food and Drug Administration] aren’t really all that safe and effective.”

The FDA, which routinely has to recall drugs, “has been wholly captured by the pharma industry,” Dowd says. “Seventy to 75% of the drug approval pharma arm of the FDA comes from pharma fees, directly from the companies, so this has been corrupted for a long time.”

The fraud has been unveiled and it is out there for Americans to see as the jab is injuring and killing a large amount of people.

But, Dowd noted, “it’s only in the echo chamber. Mainstream media is still beholden to Big Pharma because of all the ad spend and the government policymakers … [who] want this to go away. There’s a giant cover-up going on as far as I’m concerned. The data … is there for the global health authorities to see. They see what I see, and at this point it’s negligence, malfeasance, a cover-up and a crime.”

A second data subset which is equally revealing is Americans with disabilities.

Every month, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics conducts surveys on disability. In the five years before Covid, the monthly disability rate was between 29 million and 30 million. Those are absolute numbers.

After the Covid jabs began, starting in May 2021, Dowd points out that “the disability trend changed dramatically.”

As of September 2022, there were 33.2 million disabled Americans. That’s an extra 3.2 million or 4.2 million, depending on whether you’re using the 29 million or 30 million baseline. That’s a three standard deviation rate of change since May 2021.

“A three standard deviation means that the chance of this happening is 0.03%, so something happened around May 2021 that was highly unusual,” Dowd notes. “Since then, the overall U.S. population has experienced an 11% rate of increase in disabilities, while the employed — which is about 98 million out of a total population of about 320 million — experienced 26% increased rate of disability.”

Dowd continues: “So, we have two different databases suggesting the same thing. It was detrimental to your health to be employed in 2021 and 2022 … Something is happening to the most able-bodied amongst us, college students, those employed, those in the military, the frontline workers …

“Those who are employed are getting disabled faster than the general U.S. population. That shouldn’t happen. The employed amongst us are healthier, generally speaking … If you have a job, you tend to be able to show up at work. Basically, the bottom line is this. The only explanation for this that I can see is mandates for experimental biological inoculations …

“One of my whistleblowers from the insurance [industry] told me that as of August 2022, the millennial cohort of the group life holders is still experiencing 36% excess mortality.

“People in Fortune 500 companies are dying at a much more excessive rate than those who are not employed there, so this has implications for years to come. It’s a national security concern as far as I can tell … We seem to have poisoned the most able-bodied amongst us through [COVID jab] mandates.”

