‘Credible’: Republicans view long withheld FBI document alleging Joe Biden bribery scheme

by WorldTribune Staff, June 8, 2023

Republicans who have viewed the document which alleges Joe Biden was involved in a pay-to-play scheme as vice president, which was long withheld from them by FBI Director Christopher Wray, say the allegations are credible and deeply disturbing.

After viewing the unclassified FD-1023 FBI form alleging that then-Vice President Biden was involved in the bribery scheme, Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Thursday the allegations against Biden “are nothing short of deeply troubling.”

I just read the FBI’s FD-1023 form implicating Joe Biden in a political bribery pay-to-play scheme. Here’s what the American people deserve to know. pic.twitter.com/b3X8qh9MPf — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 8, 2023

Greene also debunked the narrative from the White House, Democrats and allied media outlets which have tried to spin the document as a conspiracy theory seeded by Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s former lawyer.

The 1023 document is “completely separate” from Giuliani’s charges from 2020 and the whistleblower is “extremely credible,” Greene said.

Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, how also viewed the document on Thursday, said “there’s no doubt in my mind Joe Biden is guilty of bribery.”

1) GOP FL Rep Luna after viewing FBI 1023 document: Two there’s no doubt in my mind that Joe Biden is guilty of bribery 100%..there was two separate transactions, one that went to Joe Biden for $5,000,000, one That went to Hunter Biden for $5 million. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) June 8, 2023

The whistleblower who reported the alleged scheme is a paid FBI source who has been frequently used since the Obama administration and is deemed to be “highly credible.”

According to the source, the document outlines allegations that, during his time as vice president, Biden was involved in a criminal bribery scheme amounting to $5 million. The scheme purportedly involved a foreign national and aimed to secure influence over policy decisions, Fox News reported.

The New York Post’s Miranda Devine noted in a June 7 op-ed: “The FBI needs to be seen as acting in an honest nonpartisan way instead of as Joe Biden’s personal Stasi. After its involvement in the farcical Russia hoax and its coercion of Twitter and Facebook to censor The Post’s Hunter Biden laptop story before the 2020 election, nobody trusts the FBI not to keep lying to protect itself.”

FBI Director Wray has finally agreed to hand over the document that alleges a pay-to-play scheme involving Joe Biden and his family. While Big Media continues to ignore the facts and remain silent, the American people will get the TRUTH. — Congressman Ben Cline (@RepBenCline) June 8, 2023

