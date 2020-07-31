Cracks in the Portland ‘Wall of Moms’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 31, 2020

The Portland “Wall of Moms” may soon come crumbling down as the group has been accused of “anti-Blackness” by none other than Black Lives Matter.

And, in the days of bowing to the mob, if Black Lives Matter wants you canceled — you’re pretty much canceled.

The so-called “Wall of Moms”, who have formed human chains to protect rioters bent on destroying Portland, have not done their job to shield black women, leaving them “vulnerable,” Don’t Shoot PDX (Portland), a local Black Lives Matter group, said.

In the Marxist hierarchy of 2020, Black Lives Matter is much higher up the chain of command than the Wall of Moms.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Don’t Shoot PDX said it would no longer support the leadership of the Wall of Moms.

“We are sad but ultimately not surprised that anti-Blackness showed its ugly face with Wall of Moms,” the Instagram post said.

Another crack in the Wall of Moms facade came via journalist Andy Ngo, who has been reporting on Portland anarchists for several years.

Many of the members of Wall of Moms wear yellow t-shirts, but Ngo points out that many are recognizable members of Antifa with less than peaceful intentions.

Ngo tweeted: “I recognize a lot of the so-called “moms” as the same antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers & many don’t even identify as female.”

Hot Air columnist Karen Townsend noted: “This is why Portland and other cities are devolving into uninhabitable places. The lunatics are running the asylum. The next generation was raised by people who think law enforcement is the problem, not the criminals. Anarchists infiltrate demonstrations and these “moms” normalize the civil disruption by softening their violent tendencies with images of children and parenthood. It’s disgusting. Democrats and the media have thrown in with Antifa and other anarchists for political reasons. They hate President Trump and his attempts to promote law and order more than they care about their communities and the taxpayers there. This is the worst kind of politics. And, none of this has anything to do with George Floyd.”

The Don’t Shoot PDX Instagram post went on to say: “We began having safety concerns within the group because Black women started saying they were not protected by WOM leadership. Too frequently [they] would be in communication for safety, transport etc and when the time came, there would be zero response and no leadership to rely on. It’s put many on the ground in direct danger.”

In an effort to stave off being canceled, Wall of Moms said in a Twitter post that its members are now trying to regroup and “do things the right way.”

Wall of Moms founder Bev Barnum appeared to file for three registrations, including one to make the group a nonprofit, the Oregonian reported.

But Don’t Shoot PDX said that move made it clear Wall of Moms was “not started for BLM, but to get the feds out of PDX.”

“Combined with a lack of care for and disregard of Black women, we were used to further an agenda unrelated to BLM,” wrote Don’t Shoot, which had previously partnered with Wall of Moms. “Please do not support this organization anymore. We need everyone to show up against racism, but it’s even more crucial to prioritize transparency and accountability.”

On Twitter, Wall of Moms told a follower that its founder “went rogue” and also tweeted, “Wall of Moms started with a social contract: Defer to BLACK voices. Shield BLACK bodies. The people who joined this movement of mothers did so under that understanding. The founder, Bev Barnum, decided to BREAK that social contract.”

