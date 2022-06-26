Coup: West Point cadets must ‘fully absorb’ syllabus contents for ‘Queer Theory’, ‘Whiteness’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 26, 2022

Gen. Glen VanHerck, the commander of the Pentagon’s Northern Command, recently told Congress that China, Russia and North Korea in the past year have accelerated the development and deployment of weapons “specifically designed to threaten our homeland.”

How is the Pentagon preparing its leaders of tomorrow for a world in which major rogue states have nuclear weapons and are no longer deterred by the United States?

By indoctrinating them in Critical Race Theory and Queer Theory and Policy, critics say. Is there any need to defeat the United States militarily when it appears to rational observers that a hostile foreign power has been put in charge of national defense?

West Point cadets are being instructed to “fully absorb” these topics, according to records obtained from the Department of Defense by Judicial Watch via a Freedom of Information act lawsuit. The records include presentation slides, course outlines and emails exposing the extent of CRT and “Queer Theory” instruction at West Point.

Related: China goes public on harsh demands it made at meeting with Team Biden, June 22, 2022

One side reads: “Whiteness is a standpoint or place from which white people look at themselves and the rest of society,” and refers to “a set of cultural practices that are usually unmarked and unnamed.”

Another slide contains a graphic that reads: “MODERN DAY SLAVERY IN THE USA” and instructs students on the disparities between black people and white people. The presentation points out that black people are less likely to “have a college education, receive recommended medical screening tests, receive bank approval for a housing mortgage, own their own homes or receive a job promotion.”

One presentation informs cadets that “racism is ordinary, race is socially constructed, and White Americans have primarily benefited from civil rights legislation.”

West Point also offered a 3-credit class titled “The Politics of Race, Gender and Sexuality,” which includes “Critical Race Theory: An Introduction” by Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic as assigned reading.

According to the syllabus, the course serves as “an introduction to the concepts of post-modernism” and includes “a focus on feminist theory, critical race theory, and queer theory.”

One slide presentation titled “Queer Theory and Policy” instructs cadets that “heterosexuality is the basis for sexual formations,” “queer theory is multidisciplinary” and “gay and lesbian issues get combined into one category when they are not the same.”

“The concepts that will be discussed in this class are essential for future military officers to understand and fully absorb,” according to the syllabus.

“Our military is under attack – from within,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “These documents show racist, anti-American CRT propaganda is being used to try to radicalize our rising generation of Army leadership at West Point.”

Tennessee Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn said following a Senate committee mark-up of the annual defense policy bill: “The U.S. military must focus on confronting the New Axis of Evil — Communist China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea. These regimes do not care how woke our military is or what our soldiers’ pronouns are.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership