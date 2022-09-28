Coup rumors recall the bloody, perpetual Chinese Communist Party instability

FPI / September 28, 2022

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

It was a weekend in which globalists should take pause before they nominate the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to succeed the United States as the preferred preeminent source of moral example and power-political leadership.

A spate of rumors, driven to some intensity on the Internet by Sept. 24 despite very thin evidence, that CCP leader Xi Jinping had been toppled in a military coup, perhaps more importantly served to highlight the CCP’s fragile and vulnerable construction whose existence rests not on the consent of the Chinese people, but on the loyalty of a vast and cruel military-police complex.

These rumors serve to highlight on the eve of the CCP’s 20th Party Congress scheduled to start on Oct. 16, that despite it’s claiming a membership of over 90 million Chinese citizens, the CCP is not a party whose legitimacy rests on laws or rules that apply equally to all, but on the personal whims of the seven men of the Standing Committee of the CCP’s Politburo and the personal dictatorship of its Chairman Xi Jinping.

That a military coup is even possible, even to the point of unsubstantiated rumors swirling around its possibly having been led by People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Gen. Li Qiaoming, also highlights that the CCP does not have any real rules/laws for power transfers and continues an historic vulnerability to military coups.

Employing subterfuge and betrayal, Mao Zedong would rise to dominate the CCP in 1935 as a major military commander and by taking control of the CCP Military Commission that year.

By constantly manipulating its leadership to sustain his control of the PLA, Mao would dominate the CCP until his death on Sept. 9, 1976, but only after taking 70 to 90 million Chinese to their deaths.

FPI, Free Press International