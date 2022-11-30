Country singer Jake Flint, 37, ‘died suddenly’ just hours after his wedding

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News November 30, 2022

Country music artist Jake Flint died suddenly and unexpectedly over the weekend, according to a social media post from his manager.

Flint, 37, passed away just hours after his wedding on Saturday.

“With a broken heart and in deep grief I must announce that Jake Flint has tragically passed away,” Flint’s manager, Brenda Cline, wrote on her Facebook page on Sunday night. “I’ve tried several times today to make a post, but you can’t comment on what you can’t process.”

No cause of death has been reported.

Cline remembered Flint, an Oklahoma singer-songwriter, as the “funniest, most hilarious, hardest working, dedicated artist I have ever worked with in my career.”

“We were just about to embark on some business together after he and Brenda got married – which was yesterday. Yes — yesterday,” Cline said. “Jake has a million friends and I’m not sure how everyone will cope with this tragic loss. We need prayers — it’s all so surreal. Please please pray for his new wife Brenda, Jake’s precious mother, his sister and the rest of his family and friends. This is going to be incredibly difficult for so many. We love you Jake and in our hearts forever.”

In a post on Facebook, Flint’s new bride, Brenda, shared a video from their wedding day, writing, “I don’t understand.”

Flint released four albums from 2016 through 2021 and frequently played shows around Oklahoma and Texas.

Norman-based one-man band Mike Hosty, who played the wedding on Saturday, said: “It was rainy, but he’d rented a 40-by-60 circus tent. … They put up a bunch of carpets over the mud and then got two pieces of three-and-a-quarter-inch plywood and set it on the ground — and that was my stage. Jake goes, ‘Is that gonna be all right for you?’ And I go, ‘Jake, that’s perfect.’ A piece of plywood or a flatbed trailer is where I shine. I still have the mud in my old van … but it was just a fun wedding. And it’s just a tragedy what happened.”

Flint’s longtime publicist, Clif Doyal, said: “”He was not only a client, he was a dear friend and just a super nice guy. As you can see from the outpouring on social media, he was loved by everybody. I think a lot of it was just that he was a people person, and he had an amazing sense of humor. He made everybody laugh, and he made everybody feel welcome. He was an ambassador for Oklahoma Red Dirt music.”

